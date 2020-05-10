The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday announced that more healthcare workers who care for COVID-19 patients would be eligible for subsidies and rewards, and that it would authorize the development of medical supplies for testing and treating the disease.
Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), head of the center, said that frontline healthcare workers in emergency rooms (ERs) have been working hard to combat COVID-19, but the first round of subsidies and rewards was not comprehensive enough, so the criteria have been extended to include more hospital staff.
Department of Medical Affairs Director-General Shih Chung-liang (石崇良) said that the Executive Yuan on Friday passed the additional budget and the department has modified the guidelines for the rewards program.
Photo provided by Taipei City Hospital
He said that 200 designated emergency hospitals with enhanced preparedness set up fever screening stations before the Lunar New Year holiday, played an important role in testing and screening suspected cases, and steadily handled an average of about 18,000 emergency cases per day while fighting COVID-19.
Therefore, frontline healthcare workers in ERs with negative pressure isolation wards or single wards who treated suspected or confirmed cases of COVID-19 would be included in the program, Shih said.
Physicians could receive NT$10,000 (US$334.43) per day, with a maximum of two physicians applying per day if there was a shift in duty, he said, adding that nurses could receive NT$10,000 per eight-hour shift, with an extra NT$5,000 for overtime exceeding four hours.
The modified guidelines include special COVID-19 prevention rewards for all workers in the ERs of designated hospitals: NT$1.2 million per month for advanced hospitals and medical centers, NT$900,000 per month for intermediate hospitals and NT$300,000 per month for general hospitals, Shih said.
The workers include medical professionals, radiology technicians, social workers, administration staff, ambulance technicians and custodians, he said, adding that the rewards are retroactive to January.
An additional reward would also be shared between frontline medical professionals who have taken care of hospitalized COVID-19 cases: NT$3,000 per day for those who treated infected patients with pneumonia and NT$10,000 per day for those who treated infected patients on ventilators, Shih said.
Medical facilities with a biosafety level 2 laboratory designated for COVID-19 testing could receive up to NT$5 million for purchasing medical equipment to analyze SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19, he added.
The hospitals should apply for rewards for January through March by May 31, and for April through June by July 10, the CECC said.
In other news, Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Director-General Wu Shou-mei (吳秀梅) said that to meet demand for medical resources in combating COVID-19, it has simplified the review process and waived the Good Manufacturing Practices applications, instead only requiring quality and safety testing for review to help products get to market sooner.
Between Feb. 7 and Thursday, the FDA has approved more than 31 medical supply items for fighting COVID-19, including masks, protective clothing, ear thermometers and test kits, she said.
The FDA also published three reference documents for developers of COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction test kits, rapid test kits and ventilators on its official Web site.
PLAYING THE ODDS: A CECC official said that if healthy and infected people are wearing masks, their risk of viral transmission is reduced to about 1 to 2 percent Wearing masks greatly reduces the risk of spreading COVID-19, Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) specialist advisory panel convener Chang Shan-chwen (張上淳) said. Chang made the remark at the center’s daily news conference on Saturday. “Many people have asked why several confirmed cases in Taiwan did not spread the virus to other people,” Chang said, pointing to an illustration depicting a healthy person and an infected person interacting in possible scenarios. He said that the risk of infection is high if both are not wearing masks, but if only the healthy person wears a mask, the risk of contracting COVID-19 through respiratory droplets is
A group of Taiwanese living in Norway lost a lawsuit filed last year against the Norwegian government, accusing it of improperly changing their nationality from “Taiwanese” to “Chinese” on their residency permits. A district court in Oslo on Tuesday last week ruled that the Norwegian government abides by the “one China” policy and so does not diplomatically recognize Taiwan. The authorities’ decision to change the nationality of Taiwanese residing in the country to Chinese was in line with the government’s policy, so the lawsuit was without merit, the court said. The lawsuit was filed by three Taiwanese on Aug. 29 last
Penghu County’s Taipei Affairs Office on Saturday announced plans to hold a “Penghu Week” after one of the outlying island’s local delicacies, ice cream made from cactus fruit, proved surprisingly popular at FamilyMart over the International Workers’ Day long weekend. Office director Chen Chi-yu (陳其育) said the office sealed a deal with the convenience store chain in August last year to use local cactus plants as a base for ice cream. The deal was to be an introductory event to pave the way for Penghu agricultural and fishery products — such as Penghu sponge gourds, snow melons, the common ice plant and
Whether Taiwan would be invited to attend this year’s World Health Assembly (WHA) depends on a power play within the WHO, despite open support from like-minded countries, Taiwanese observers have said. The WHA, the decisionmaking body of the WHO, is to hold its 73rd session from May 17 to 21 in Geneva, Switzerland, although the meeting might be conducted virtually due to travel restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. US-based magazine Foreign Policy reported that Washington is seeking the support of key allies to help restore Taiwan’s observer status at the WHA and to cosign a letter asking WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom