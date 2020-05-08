A rapid antibody test kit for COVID-19 developed by a local biomedical company that can deliver results in just 10 minutes has passed clinical trials and is ready for mass production, Excelsior Bio-System Inc chairman Cooky Chen (陳作範) said yesterday.
The test kit, which detects antibodies of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, passed a comprehensive clinical study conducted by National Taiwan University Hospital (NTUH), Chen told an event in Taipei to present the results of the trial.
The test boasts 100 percent sensitivity and 95 percent specificity, he said.
Photo: CNA
The kit works in a similar way to a pregnancy test, with red lines indicating the result. Two lines indicate that the test is positive for SARS-CoV-2 antibodies, which usually means that the subject has had COVID-19, project manager Hsieh Szu-min (謝思民) said.
The hospital provided the company with the methods it used in its trials, which included a double-blind study using the test kit and a control to test people known to have SARS-CoV-2 antibodies and those known to not have them, which helped evaluate the test kit’s sensitivity and specificity, said Hsieh, an NTUH infectious-diseases specialist.
The kit was successful in detecting antibodies in 13 people with COVID-19, which showed that its sensitivity is 100 percent, he said.
The kits can rapidly screen people to determine whether they are carriers of the virus, regardless of the symptoms — if any — they show, said Lee Yu-chun (李宇群), head of Excelsior’s test kit development division.
However, as people do not produce antibodies to the virus immediately after infection, the test could give a false negative in the early stages and should be used in conjunction with COVID-19 antigen rapid-testing technology, Lee said.
It usually takes eight to 10 months to develop a rapid testing kit, but Excelsior researchers launched the project in the middle of February, Chen said.
The kit on Tuesday was sent to the Ministry of Health and Welfare to be approved and is ready to begin mass production, he said, adding that the company plans to produce 400,000 per month and introduce fully automated packaging lines for the product in the second half of this year to meet strong demand at home and abroad.
A Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) training mission in March involving the aircraft carrier Liaoning sailing through waters between Japan and Taiwan, and into the South China Sea, was a maneuver aimed at “hitting three birds with one stone,” a local defense analyst said. Wang Tsun-yen (王尊彥), an assistant research fellow at the Institute for National Defense and Security Research’s division of non-traditional security and military division, made the comment in a piece in the debut issue of the Defense Security Biweekly published on Friday last week. The Liaoning’s long-range training mission, which began on April 10, took it through the
PLAYING THE ODDS: A CECC official said that if healthy and infected people are wearing masks, their risk of viral transmission is reduced to about 1 to 2 percent Wearing masks greatly reduces the risk of spreading COVID-19, Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) specialist advisory panel convener Chang Shan-chwen (張上淳) said. Chang made the remark at the center’s daily news conference on Saturday. “Many people have asked why several confirmed cases in Taiwan did not spread the virus to other people,” Chang said, pointing to an illustration depicting a healthy person and an infected person interacting in possible scenarios. He said that the risk of infection is high if both are not wearing masks, but if only the healthy person wears a mask, the risk of contracting COVID-19 through respiratory droplets is
KEY FINDING: People are most at risk of contracting COVID-19 if they are exposed to someone a few days before or a week after they begin to display symptoms The transmission of COVID-19 has been found to be highest within a week of the onset of symptoms, according to a medical study authored by a Taiwanese research team that was published by the American Medical Association on Friday. The research paper “Contact Tracing Assessment of COVID-19 Transmission Dynamics in Taiwan and Risk at Different Exposure Periods Before and After Symptom Onset” was authored by six researchers for the Taiwan COVID-19 Outbreak Investigation Team and published in the monthly peer-reviewed medical journal JAMA Internal Medicine. The paper, which collected data from Jan. 15 to March 18, with a final follow-up
ENHANCED SECURITY: The proposed amendment would require Chinese citizens to present proof of having renounced their citizenship to obtain permanent residence A proposed legal amendment to close a three-month gap between Chinese citizens becoming naturalized Republic of China (ROC) citizens and renouncing their Chinese citizenship yesterday proceeded to committee review. The proposal, sponsored by Democratic Progressive Party legislators Wu Ping-jui (吳秉叡) and Lin I-chin (林宜瑾), seeks to amend Article 17 of the Act Governing Relations Between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area (台灣地區與大陸地區人民關係條例) by prohibiting Chinese citizens from obtaining ROC citizenship before they have provided documentation proving that they have renounced their Chinese citizenship. Under existing rules, Chinese citizens can immediately proceed with household registration and apply for a