The Freeway Bureau’s smartphone app, “Freeway 1968 (高速公路1968),” might continue to be used during holidays to warn people of crowds at tourist attractions if the public deems it helpful for stopping the spread of COVID-19, the Ministry of Transportation and Communications said yesterday.
The app, developed in-house to monitor freeway traffic and help drivers avoid congestion, was upgraded and used for the first time during last week’s International Workers’ Day holiday to monitor crowds at travel destinations.
The upgraded app was intended to help curb the outbreak, but some local officials said that it did not always accurately reflect the size of crowds at travel destinations, which might turn away potential visitors.
Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Hung Mong-kai (洪孟楷) said yesterday at a meeting of the Legislative Yuan’s Transportation Committee in Taipei that the ministry significantly improved the app’s functions, despite a chaotic launch.
Asked by Hung if the crowd alert function would still be used after the pandemic, Deputy Minister of Transportation and Communications Huang Yu-lin (黃玉霖) said that the function was added on the instructions of the Central Epidemic Command Center and that it would not be available after the disease stops being a threat.
However, if the public considers it an essential function, the ministry would consider keeping it, he added.
Yesterday morning, the ministry meeting discussed a proposal by the Tourism Bureau that 72 tourist hotspots be removed from the list of destinations monitored by the app, after it received requests from local government officials.
The bureau has proposed that 31 additional tourist spots be monitored by the app, including Taipei’s Ximending (西門町) area and Raohe Night Market (饒河夜市), as well as Qingshui Geothermal Park in Yilan County’s Datong Township (大同).
At the meeting, representatives from the Miaoli, Kinmen, Lienchiang and Penghu county governments did not comment on the list of the travel destinations currently monitored by the app.
The Tainan City Government, which had previously complained about the number of city hotspots being monitored, said that all of the Tainan tourist attractions should be removed from the list, while the Kaohsiung City Government said that it would turn in a list of local attractions to be monitored after holding a meeting later yesterday.
“Many local government officials think that they should not let their guard down regarding disease prevention. So, we will deliberate over which tourist attractions should be monitored, but we will consult professionals and not accept all of the proposals. The guiding principle is to develop tourism while preventing the spread of COVID-19,” Deputy Minister of Transportation and Communications Wang Kwo-tsai (王國材) said, who presided over the meeting.
Taiwan’s responsible and transparent handling of the COVID-19 pandemic has made the nation a leader in the Indo-Pacific region’s fight against the virus, unlike China’s disinformation campaign, US Assistant Secretary of State for Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor Robert Destro told the opening of a virtual workshop cohosted by Taiwan, the US and Japan on Wednesday. The workshop — held under the Global Cooperation and Training Framework (GCTF), which was first initiated by Taiwan and the US in 2015 — addressed how fake news about the coronavirus is spread online and what efforts can be taken to strengthen the ability
Newly available Taiwan Garrison Command wiretapping files have revealed new information about the case of Chen Wen-chen (陳文成), a Carnegie Mellon University assistant professor who was killed in July 1981 during a visit to Taiwan, the Transitional Justice Commission said on Wednesday. Wiretapping conducted as part of the command’s Project Rainbow monitored individuals affiliated, or believed to be affiliated, with the dangwai (黨外, “outside the party”) movement, referring to people critical of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) administration during the White Terror era. Many of the files available for the first time proved that the command had been monitoring Chen’s family, interfering
BOOSTING CAPACITY: All mail and packages pending delivery to the US are to be sent before Wednesday next week, the Civil Aeronautics Administration said Starting today, China Airlines (CAL) is to add flights to Los Angeles and San Francisco to help transport masks sent by people through postal services to relatives in the US, the Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) said yesterday. Although the ban on mask exports is not to be lifted until June 30, the government has since April 9 allowed individuals with permission from the Ministry of Economic Affairs to send no more than 30 masks to relatives residing in other countries. However, some people have said that packages given to Chunghwa Post more than a week ago remain stuck in Taiwan. Overseas mail
A Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) training mission in March involving the aircraft carrier Liaoning sailing through waters between Japan and Taiwan, and into the South China Sea, was a maneuver aimed at “hitting three birds with one stone,” a local defense analyst said. Wang Tsun-yen (王尊彥), an assistant research fellow at the Institute for National Defense and Security Research’s division of non-traditional security and military division, made the comment in a piece in the debut issue of the Defense Security Biweekly published on Friday last week. The Liaoning’s long-range training mission, which began on April 10, took it through the