A system utilizing artificial intelligence, machine learning and computer vision can identify whether people are wearing masks, which could help ensure that everyone entering a Mass Rapid Transport (MRT) station is wearing a mask during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A team from National Chiao Tung University that developed the system on Monday said that preliminary tests carried out at campus cafeteria and classrooms showed 95 percent accuracy.
The team was led by Cheng Wen-huang (鄭文皇) and Shuai Hong-han (帥宏翰), a professor and assistant professor in the electrical engineering department.
Photo copied by Hung Mei-hsiu, Taipei Times
For the tests, those wearing masks were marked with a green square and those without were marked with a red square, it said.
Key characteristics of facial features are targeted, allowing the system to identify individuals even without a full facial capture, including if their head was down as they used a cellphone or if their face was covered by an arm as they slept at a desk, the team said.
This approach is innovative, as previous programs were “taught” to identify individuals by being fed large portrait photographs, which raised the risk of misjudgements if facial features are obstructed, if the size of the face is too small or the angle is wrong, Shuai said.
In such circumstances, individuals would have to stand in front of a camera for a system to be able to recognize them, Shuai said.
The system could help monitor whether people are wearing masks on MRT trains or other forms of public transportation, as the government does not have enough people to monitor enforcement of the mask policy, the team said.
Using the system would not cause a back-up at entrances to MRT stations, as it retains high identification rates even with dense crowds, with results in under 0.03 seconds, the team said.
Meanwhile, National Cheng Kung University Hospital on Monday unveiled a lightweight protective tent designed to prevent the risk of infection when medical personnel are treating a COVID-19 patient.
Fang Pin-hui (方品惠), a physician with the Tainan-based hospital’s emergency medicine department who helped develop the tent, said doctors must be protected, especially when trying to intubate COVID-19 patients experiencing respiratory failure, which can expose them to aerosol-based transmission of the virus, especially if they are not wearing protective gear.
The tent-like device was inspired by an umbrella and a raincoat and consists of two L-shaped frames and a transparent PVC film, materials which are easy to find and relatively inexpensive, Fang said.
It can be placed on a bed or stretcher and acts as a barrier between a physician and patient, with holes cut in the film to allow doctors or nurses to put their hands through to perform procedures, she said.
Although intubation is typically not performed in an ambulance, the device could also be used by ambulance crews in an emergency to prevent them from being exposed to aerosols, Fang said.
The hospital said the tent was designed so that it would be easy to assemble, adding that the device was described in an article in the April issue of the Annals of Emergency Medicine.
Lai Hsien-yung (賴賢勇), an anesthesiologist at Mennonite Christian Hospital in Hualien, designed something similar in March — an acrylic box — which has already been adopted in the Philippines and Indonesia.
Taiwan’s responsible and transparent handling of the COVID-19 pandemic has made the nation a leader in the Indo-Pacific region’s fight against the virus, unlike China’s disinformation campaign, US Assistant Secretary of State for Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor Robert Destro told the opening of a virtual workshop cohosted by Taiwan, the US and Japan on Wednesday. The workshop — held under the Global Cooperation and Training Framework (GCTF), which was first initiated by Taiwan and the US in 2015 — addressed how fake news about the coronavirus is spread online and what efforts can be taken to strengthen the ability
GOING SOLAR: Energy developers have to obtain a registration number for each panel and pay a recycling fee before installing the unit Solar power developers are required to pay recycling fees for installing solar panels, and those caught illegally dumping panels would face a fine of up to NT$3 million (US$100,164), the Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) said yesterday. The EPA has, in cooperation with the Bureau of Energy, set up a recycling system for solar panel waste, EPA Department of Waste Management Director-General Lai Ying-ying (賴瑩瑩) told a news conference in Taipei. The system was established to prevent heavy metal pollution caused by decommissioned photovoltaic panels and to foster a circular economy within the solar power industry, she said. With the government’s aim to generate
Newly available Taiwan Garrison Command wiretapping files have revealed new information about the case of Chen Wen-chen (陳文成), a Carnegie Mellon University assistant professor who was killed in July 1981 during a visit to Taiwan, the Transitional Justice Commission said on Wednesday. Wiretapping conducted as part of the command’s Project Rainbow monitored individuals affiliated, or believed to be affiliated, with the dangwai (黨外, “outside the party”) movement, referring to people critical of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) administration during the White Terror era. Many of the files available for the first time proved that the command had been monitoring Chen’s family, interfering
BOOSTING CAPACITY: All mail and packages pending delivery to the US are to be sent before Wednesday next week, the Civil Aeronautics Administration said Starting today, China Airlines (CAL) is to add flights to Los Angeles and San Francisco to help transport masks sent by people through postal services to relatives in the US, the Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) said yesterday. Although the ban on mask exports is not to be lifted until June 30, the government has since April 9 allowed individuals with permission from the Ministry of Economic Affairs to send no more than 30 masks to relatives residing in other countries. However, some people have said that packages given to Chunghwa Post more than a week ago remain stuck in Taiwan. Overseas mail