Virus Outbreak: University team invents mask-identifying system

EASY TO ASSEMBLE: A hospital team has created a tent-like device to help shield medical personnel treating COVID-19 patients from aerosol-borne infection risks

By Hung Mei-hsiu and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer and CNA





A system utilizing artificial intelligence, machine learning and computer vision can identify whether people are wearing masks, which could help ensure that everyone entering a Mass Rapid Transport (MRT) station is wearing a mask during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A team from National Chiao Tung University that developed the system on Monday said that preliminary tests carried out at campus cafeteria and classrooms showed 95 percent accuracy.

The team was led by Cheng Wen-huang (鄭文皇) and Shuai Hong-han (帥宏翰), a professor and assistant professor in the electrical engineering department.

Cheng Wen-huang, center, a National Chiao Tung University professor, and assistant professor Shuai Hong-han, right, take part in a news conference in Hsinchu County on Monday on their facial detection system. Photo copied by Hung Mei-hsiu, Taipei Times

For the tests, those wearing masks were marked with a green square and those without were marked with a red square, it said.

Key characteristics of facial features are targeted, allowing the system to identify individuals even without a full facial capture, including if their head was down as they used a cellphone or if their face was covered by an arm as they slept at a desk, the team said.

This approach is innovative, as previous programs were “taught” to identify individuals by being fed large portrait photographs, which raised the risk of misjudgements if facial features are obstructed, if the size of the face is too small or the angle is wrong, Shuai said.

In such circumstances, individuals would have to stand in front of a camera for a system to be able to recognize them, Shuai said.

The system could help monitor whether people are wearing masks on MRT trains or other forms of public transportation, as the government does not have enough people to monitor enforcement of the mask policy, the team said.

Using the system would not cause a back-up at entrances to MRT stations, as it retains high identification rates even with dense crowds, with results in under 0.03 seconds, the team said.

Meanwhile, National Cheng Kung University Hospital on Monday unveiled a lightweight protective tent designed to prevent the risk of infection when medical personnel are treating a COVID-19 patient.

Fang Pin-hui (方品惠), a physician with the Tainan-based hospital’s emergency medicine department who helped develop the tent, said doctors must be protected, especially when trying to intubate COVID-19 patients experiencing respiratory failure, which can expose them to aerosol-based transmission of the virus, especially if they are not wearing protective gear.

The tent-like device was inspired by an umbrella and a raincoat and consists of two L-shaped frames and a transparent PVC film, materials which are easy to find and relatively inexpensive, Fang said.

It can be placed on a bed or stretcher and acts as a barrier between a physician and patient, with holes cut in the film to allow doctors or nurses to put their hands through to perform procedures, she said.

Although intubation is typically not performed in an ambulance, the device could also be used by ambulance crews in an emergency to prevent them from being exposed to aerosols, Fang said.

The hospital said the tent was designed so that it would be easy to assemble, adding that the device was described in an article in the April issue of the Annals of Emergency Medicine.

Lai Hsien-yung (賴賢勇), an anesthesiologist at Mennonite Christian Hospital in Hualien, designed something similar in March — an acrylic box — which has already been adopted in the Philippines and Indonesia.