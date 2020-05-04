Taiwan’s representative office in Geneva on Saturday said that it was grateful to countries that have shown support for the nation’s participation in WHO events, following a statement by China reiterating its long-held opposition to Taiwan’s involvement in international organizations without its consent.
The office issued a statement thanking foreign governments, members of the US Congress and friends for supporting Taiwan’s involvement with the WHO and its attendance at the upcoming World Health Assembly (WHA), the decisionmaking body of the WHO.
It also rejected the statement from the Chinese mission to the UN, which repeated its position that Taiwan’s participation in international organizations, including the WHO, requires the consent of Beijing.
Photo: Reuters
The statement was released in the wake of a number of world powers, including the US and Japan, renewing their support for Taiwan’s participation in the WHA.
The WHA is to hold its 73rd session from May 17 to 21, although it might be held virtually due to travel restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The US has strongly backed Taiwan’s WHA bid, and in a teleconference between US Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar and Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) last week, Azar said that Washington supported it.
China’s permanent mission to the UN on Saturday criticized the US-Taiwan teleconference.
“This is a serious breach of the one-China principle and the provisions of the Three Joint Communiques between the United States and China, as well as the one-China principle affirmed in United Nations General Assembly Resolution 2758 and World Health Assembly Resolution 25.1,” it said in a statement. “By doing so, the US politicizes the epidemic prevention and sends a very wrong signal to secessionist forces in Taiwan, China. China firmly opposes it.”
In response, Taiwan’s office in Geneva said that the two resolutions “only deal with the issue of China’s representation and do not say Taiwan is a part of China,” and they do not settle the issue of Taiwan’s participation in the UN, nor do they authorize China to represent it in the UN.
The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) yesterday also issued a statement on the matter, saying that participation in the WHO is the hope of the vast majority of Taiwanese.
The KMT said that it hopes the statement by the Chinese mission does not represent Beijing’s final decision, and urged its decisionmakers not to overlook Taiwanese’s right to health because of political disagreements.
It also urged the Democratic Progressive Party administration to “try to face up to and deal with the crux of cross-strait relations” and to exhaust all “reasonable” and “legal” ways of seeking participation in or a return to the WHO.
Additional reporting by Sherry Hsiao
Taiwan’s responsible and transparent handling of the COVID-19 pandemic has made the nation a leader in the Indo-Pacific region’s fight against the virus, unlike China’s disinformation campaign, US Assistant Secretary of State for Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor Robert Destro told the opening of a virtual workshop cohosted by Taiwan, the US and Japan on Wednesday. The workshop — held under the Global Cooperation and Training Framework (GCTF), which was first initiated by Taiwan and the US in 2015 — addressed how fake news about the coronavirus is spread online and what efforts can be taken to strengthen the ability
GOING SOLAR: Energy developers have to obtain a registration number for each panel and pay a recycling fee before installing the unit Solar power developers are required to pay recycling fees for installing solar panels, and those caught illegally dumping panels would face a fine of up to NT$3 million (US$100,164), the Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) said yesterday. The EPA has, in cooperation with the Bureau of Energy, set up a recycling system for solar panel waste, EPA Department of Waste Management Director-General Lai Ying-ying (賴瑩瑩) told a news conference in Taipei. The system was established to prevent heavy metal pollution caused by decommissioned photovoltaic panels and to foster a circular economy within the solar power industry, she said. With the government’s aim to generate
Newly available Taiwan Garrison Command wiretapping files have revealed new information about the case of Chen Wen-chen (陳文成), a Carnegie Mellon University assistant professor who was killed in July 1981 during a visit to Taiwan, the Transitional Justice Commission said on Wednesday. Wiretapping conducted as part of the command’s Project Rainbow monitored individuals affiliated, or believed to be affiliated, with the dangwai (黨外, “outside the party”) movement, referring to people critical of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) administration during the White Terror era. Many of the files available for the first time proved that the command had been monitoring Chen’s family, interfering
BOOSTING CAPACITY: All mail and packages pending delivery to the US are to be sent before Wednesday next week, the Civil Aeronautics Administration said Starting today, China Airlines (CAL) is to add flights to Los Angeles and San Francisco to help transport masks sent by people through postal services to relatives in the US, the Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) said yesterday. Although the ban on mask exports is not to be lifted until June 30, the government has since April 9 allowed individuals with permission from the Ministry of Economic Affairs to send no more than 30 masks to relatives residing in other countries. However, some people have said that packages given to Chunghwa Post more than a week ago remain stuck in Taiwan. Overseas mail