Ministry drops delinquent political parties from list

By Jake Chung / Staff writer, with CNA





Political parties delinquent in filing documents mandated under the Political Parties Act (政黨法) have had their registration information removed from the Ministry of the Interior’s records.

Dissolved on Tuesday, the 171 political parties — including the Trees Party, the Faith and Hope League, and the Zhonghua Social Democratic Party — began yesterday to receive notification of their disbandment.

The abolished parties should designate one official to supervise their liquidation and submit a clear accounting of all cash transactions and assets under their name to the ministry, it said.

The emblem of the Ministry of the Interior is pictured at the ministry in Taipei in an undated photograph. Photo: Huang Hsin-po, Taipei Times

The ministry added that it would appoint an official for parties unable to agree on one.

The officials supervising the liquidation must present themselves to the ministry within 15 days of receiving the notice of their disbandment, the ministry said.

Parties originally registered under the Civil Associations Act (人民團體法) were told after the Political Parties Act was passed that they would need to change their charter and articles of association to comply with the new act by Dec. 7 last year or their party would be disbanded.

The 230 parties that had still not complied as of Dec. 24 last year were given a four-month grace period.

By the end of the grace period on Friday last week, 203 parties had still not presented the necessary documents, the ministry said.

However, 16 parties on Sunday submitted photocopies of juristic person registrations and the ministry recognized their validity, it said.

The ministry, after verifying with the Judicial Yuan’s Asset Registration Platform for Juristic Persons and Married Couples, also agreed to process an additional 16 parties who had completed the juristic person registration process, but had yet to submit the documents.

Forty-two political groups — including the National Women’s League — failed to submit the documents needed to become a political party, so they were also dissolved on Tuesday, the ministry added.

Parties whose registration has been dissolved must stop all activity under their name, it said, reminding people not to make donations to disbanded parties or attend their events.