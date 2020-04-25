Virus Outbreak: Diets high in fruits, vegetables could aid immune system

By Tsai Tsung-hsun and Dennis Xie / Staff reporter, with staff writer





A diet that includes a variety of phytochemicals — natural plant pigments from vegetables and fruits — has a great effect in boosting the body’s immune system, a nutritionist said.

Buddhist Tzu Chi General Hospital Dalin Cancer Center nutritionist Tu Yi-chen (?宜辰) said that vegetables and fruits of different colors contain different phytochemicals, and the more kinds of phytochemicals a person consumes, the greater their antioxidation effects.

The Ministry of Health and Welfare recommends eating at least three servings of vegetables and two servings of fruit per day, with at least one type of dark leafy green and one type of antioxidant fruit, such as citrus or other yellow fruits, Tu said.

Strawberries are pictured at a farm in Chiayi County on Saturday last week. Photo: Tsai Tsung-hsun, Taipei Times

Fruits high in vitamin C — guavas, kiwis, papayas, tomatoes, strawberries and citrus fruits — can greatly enhance the immune system, Tu said, adding that people can eat them every day, but should avoid eating the same kind daily.

It is also important to cut down on foods high in sugar or trans fats, as they cause inflammation, which weakens the immune system, she said.

Research has found that after consuming about 100g of sugar, the functions of white blood cells decrease by 50 percent, so people should drink more water and avoid sugary drinks, she said, adding that green tea is rich in polyphenols.

Trans fats, produced by deep frying or baking foods, increase inflammatory reactions in the body, she said.

Therefore, people should refrain from eating foods like cookies, doughnuts, egg rolls, soda, fried chicken, French fries and processed meats, such as bacon and sausage, she said.

Vegetable oils containing more monounsaturated fatty acids are healthier choices, such as olive oil and tea seed oil, she added.