Tainan’s Chimei Museum is promoting its exhibits in a video that advocates the importance of good disease prevention practices.
In a series of skits posted on Facebook on Tuesday, staff set out on a “mission” to take the temperatures of all the museum’s sculptures of people and animals.
In the opening scene, one staff member attempts to take the temperature of elephants in an African exhibit, but has difficulty reaching an elephant’s head with their forehead thermometer. After taking a reading of 35°C, the word “PASS” splashes across the screen.
Photo copied by Wu Chun-feng, Taipei Times
A replica of Auguste Rodin’s The Thinker makes an appearance, with staff reaching up to check his forehead temperature. Replicas of the Greek statue Venus de Milo and the Roman statue Apollo Belvedere are also featured.
The Thinker is shown to have a temperature of only 23.2°C, which a museum employee jokes is “because he wears too little clothing.”
Arriving at a North Pole exhibit, a staff member is greeted by a seal who asks: “Do you have to measure my temperature?” to which the staffer replies: “Don’t worry, it will be over quickly.”
Photo copied by Wu Chun-feng, Taipei Times
The seal is shown to have a temperature of minus-30°C, which the employee jokingly accepts as normal for an Arctic animal.
While the video is lighthearted, the message is that people must not let their guard down during the pandemic, the museum said, adding that it encourages everyone to check their temperature regularly.
In a separate video posted on Facebook on Monday, the Chimei Museum joined other museums to promote hand washing in a video themed after the popular Nintendo Switch game Animal Crossing.
The Chimei Museum said that it would continue making videos in the series to drive home the message that the public should not ease up on disease prevention efforts until the COVID-19 pandemic has passed.
