With fewer than 100 customers per day, Dynasty Theater in Taipei yesterday announced that it would be closing for three months starting on May 4.
The theater playing second-run films near the Minquan W Road MRT Station is to undergo renovations in hopes of providing better services when it reopens in three to four months, it said in a notice on its Web site.
Dynasty has seen its viewership decline 80 percent before the COVID-19 pandemic, said the theater manager, surnamed Hsu (許).
Photo: Tsai Ya-hua, Taipei Times
Its equipment is aging since its first renovation eight years ago and now is a good time to refurbish its two auditoriums, Hsu said.
An employee working at the theater said on condition of anonymity that it was difficult for the theater to hold out as long as it did with fewer than 100 customers per day.
Customers can return pre-bought tickets at the counter if they do not want wait until the renovations are completed, Hsu said.
The theater would apply with the Taipei City Government for subsidies to pay its employees, allowing them to retain their job and return to work immediately upon completion of the renovation, Hsu said.
Another theater employee said that while she supported the decision, the theater had not clearly thought out plans for its employees during the three-month hiatus, adding that she would be forced to look for another job.
Taipei Department of Labor section head Shih Chen-su (施貞夙) said that companies are obligated to inform employees ahead of time if they plan to close temporarily, sell the business or downsize.
This concerns severance fees and what arrangements the company has made for laid-off employees, Shih said.
By law, companies must also inform the department within 10 days of its decision, but the department has yet to receive any notice from Dynasty Theater, Shih said.
The department will look into the matter to understand where the company is in terms of operational management, as well as what arrangements it has made for its employees, Shih said.
Ho Ching (何晶), the wife of Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (李顯龍), on Thursday apologized to President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) for sharing a video on Facebook that criticized the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP). Ho wrote on Facebook a day earlier about meeting a Singaporean woman whose son suffered from serious tinnitus — a loud, persistent ringing in his ear — but who recovered after receiving treatment in Taiwan. “Taiwan was a life saver for the son,” Ho wrote. “So for this and many other ways of support, I fully applaud Taiwan.” However, the video shared with the post did not mention the
‘ARTIST’S TRANSFORMATION’: Although Hsu’s thesis focused on herself, her adviser said that it met the school’s requirements as it was not an academic report Taiwanese singer and actress Vivian Hsu (徐若瑄), who in January obtained her master’s degree from Shih Hsin University, has drawn criticism for using herself as the subject of her graduate thesis. The 45-year-old performer’s thesis — titled “The Artist’s Transformation Strategy in The Internet Age: Take the Star Vivian as an Example” — has been listed in Taiwan’s National Digital Library of Theses and Dissertations. Political commentator Fan Li-da (范立達), a Shih Hsin alumnus, on Wednesday wrote on Facebook that although he respects Hsu, who he said is a hardworking entertainer, he was shocked that the university accepted her thesis. “I find it
Vice President Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁), an epidemiologist, said he feels social distancing will become a way of life for at least another 18 months — the time it would take to develop a vaccine for COVID-19. According to a transcript of an interview Chen gave British newspaper the Daily Telegraph that was posted on the Presidential Office’s Web site yesterday, the vice president said he believes humankind “won’t get rid of this virus totally,” because it is highly contagious, with many mild or asymptomatic cases, and can be transmitted through droplets and contaminated areas. There is therefore a need to
CASE NOS. 384 and 393: The couple, who have lived in the US for decades, allegedly showed symptoms of COVID-19 infection before boarding flights to Taiwan Taoyuan prosecutors are investigating whether a US-based Taiwanese couple who have tested positive for COVID-19 had given false information about their health before boarding flights to Taiwan, endangering the flight crews and fellow passengers. The couple took separate flights from New York to Taiwan, with the husband, who is in his 70s, arriving on Friday last week, and the wife, who is in her 60s, the following day. The two tested positive for the virus, with the man becoming the nation’s 384th case and the woman its 393rd case. They are receiving treatment in an isolation ward. The Taiwan High Prosecutors’