A vote to recall Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) is to be held on June 6, the Central Election Commission (CEC) said yesterday after it verified the public endorsements of a recall petition.
The CEC verified the legitimacy of about 400,000 signatures of eligible voters in Kaohsiung, surpassing the threshold of 228,134, or 10 percent of the 2.28 million eligible voters in the mayoral election in November 2018.
By law, a recall vote must be held within 60 days of the CEC verifying the petition.
Photo: CNA
For the recall motion to pass, at least 25 percent of eligible voters — about 571,000 — must vote in favor of the recall measure, in addition to the total number of people voting for the measure exceeding those voting against it.
Led by Wecare Kaohsiung founder Aaron Yin (尹立) and other activist groups in Kaohsiung, the petition was initiated in June last year, after Han, of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT), announced his presidential bid less than six months into his mayoral term.
The groups described Han’s presidential bid as a “betrayal,” saying that he was “quitting on Kaohsiung.”
Photo: Ko Yu-hao, Taipei Times
Han has said that the recall effort is politically motivated, but the recall campaigners said that the drive to remove him was based on a grassroots movement, and that Han had hit a resonant chord of indignation and bitterness among Kaohsiung residents.
Meanwhile, the Taipei High Administrative Court yesterday rejected a request by Han supporters to block the recall campaign, although Han’s lawyer, Yeh Ching-yuan (葉慶元), said that he would file an appeal.
Former Kaohsiung Information Bureau director-general Anne Wang (王淺秋) and Yeh on April 8 filed a request asking the court to issue a preliminary injunction to halt the recall campaign.
The court dismissed Han’s complaints that recall campaigners had “jumped the gun in collecting signatures,” ruling that the claim did not demonstrate the need for urgency in issuing a preliminary injunction against the recall and that there was no need to bypass existing procedures being used to handle the issue.
Han’s legal team had filed for an administrative motion, arguing that the groups that initiated the recall petition had breached Article 75 of the Civil Servants and Election and Recall Act (公職人員選舉罷免法) by collecting signatures before Han had been in office for one year.
The team also sought a review of the CEC’s right to proceed with a recall vote against Han.
MAKING A STATEMENT: The ad in the ‘New York Times’ would ask the WHO director-general to ‘please stop oppressing Taiwan,’ organizers said An online fundraiser to pay for a full-page advertisement in the New York Times detailing Taiwan’s position amid controversy surrounding WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has raised NT$10.28 million (US$341,494) in less than nine hours, well over the NT$4 million it was seeking, fundraising platform zeczec.com said. Dubbed “A letter to the world, by Taiwanese,” the fundraiser was initiated by Taiwanese YouTuber Ray Du (都省瑞), graphic designer Aaron Nieh (聶永真) and others. The fundraiser’s organizers said that the advertisement would include a letter to Tedros, who told a media briefing on Wednesday that he had been the victim of racially motivated
A US Navy guided-missile warship and two military reconnaissance aircraft were operating near Taiwan over the past two days, after Chinese warplanes showed up in the area, the Ministry of National Defense confirmed yesterday. The USS Barry, an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer, sailed through the Taiwan Strait from north to south, the ministry said in a news release, without specifying when. However, media reported that the US destroyer transited the Strait on Friday, tailed by the Chinese missile frigate Nantong. The Barry exited the Strait before dawn yesterday, a military officer said. The US Pacific Fleet yesterday on Facebook confirmed the Barry’s passage through the
The Taipei City Government yesterday launched the nation’s first mask vending machines at the Xinyi District Health Center (信義健康中心). People will be able to purchase masks after inserting their National Health Insurance (NHI) cards. Starting today, people can buy the same number of masks — nine adult masks every 14 days or 10 children’s masks every 14 days — as they would at pharmacies or through the online mask preorder system at the center’s three vending machines. The Taipei Department of Information Technology said that the pilot project was launched in cooperation with the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) and the National
Ho Ching (何晶), wife of Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (李顯龍), yesterday updated a Facebook post, which had sparked controversy over the weekend, to thank Taiwan. Ho on Saturday posted a link to a news article titled “Taiwan to donate medical masks to Singapore,” with the comment: “Errrr…” The article reported that Taiwan would donate more than 1 million masks to countries targeted by the government’s New Southbound Policy, including Singapore, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Indonesia, Vietnam and India. Her comment sparked an online discussion, with Internet users from Taiwan and Singapore questioning why Ho appeared to not appreciate the donation. Ho yesterday