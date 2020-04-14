Virus Outbreak: Double-decker bus offering NT$50 rides

By Tsai Ya-hua and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer





The Taipei Sightseeing Bus, the city’s double-decker tour line, is offering rock-bottom prices of NT$50 per ride from tomorrow until June 15, along with other promotional discounts, as it struggles amid a sharp decline in tourism due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Taipei Sightseeing Bus said it is collaborating with the Great Taipei Commercial area and Green World Hotels in the promotion.

Taipei Sightseeing Bus executive officer Hsu Hao-yuan (徐浩源) said that the promotional price is to be for single rides and four-hour rides, while day rides would enjoy an 80 percent discount.

A Taipei Sightseeing Bus is pictured in Taipei on Saturday. Photo: Tsai Ya-hua, Taipei Times

People can get one free ride in their birth month, while up to two accompanying travelers can enjoy hop-on, hop-off service throughout the day for only NT$200, Hsu said.

The bus line’s collaborators would also offer discounts and other benefits, he said.

No one can predict how long the tourism industry will be in a slump, but the bus line should do its utmost to encourage people to spend, he said.

The buses are regularly disinfected throughout the day and medical-grade isopropyl alcohol is provided onboard, Hsu said.

Taking the temperature of passengers is mandatory, Hsu added.

People should wear a mask at all times on the buses and be attentive to hand sanitization, he said, adding that “social distancing” should also be practiced.