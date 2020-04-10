Virus Outbreak: Taipei requires masks to be worn at markets

By Dennis Xie / Staff writer, with CNA





The Taipei City Government yesterday started requiring people at public markets to wear a mask and have their temperature taken upon entry, but it would not issue fines, even though New Taipei City does, Taipei Deputy Mayor Vivian Huang (黃珊珊) said.

The city is to run unscheduled inspections at markets to ensure the measures are followed, which should not be a problem with Taiwan’s ample mask supply, Huang said during a site visit with Taipei Market Administration Office Director Chen Ting-hui (陳庭輝) at Guangfu Market (光復市場) in Xinyi District (信義).

The city is attempting to attract workers through the Taipei Department of Labor to perform temperature checks at market entrances, Huang said.

Shoppers browse a traditional market in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

When asked about whether the city would follow New Taipei City, which fines vendors without a mask, Chen said no, adding that vendors in Taipei have so far been cooperative.

The New Taipei City Government on Wednesday said that market vendors who do not wear a mask at work would be fined between NT$30,000 and NT$60,000 for contravening the Act Governing Food Safety and Sanitation (食品安全衛生管理法).

However, Taipei officials are informing visitors and vendors about the rule, but would not enforce compulsory punishments, as the central government does not provide concrete guidelines for enforcement, Huang said, adding that the city would cooperate fully if it does in the future.

The city has faith that mobile vendors would follow anti-epidemic measures, as when it comes to the coronavirus, they are usually “more fearful than all of us,” since they must interact with crowds every day, she said.

Asked whether police would be dispatched to control crowds at night markets, Huang said the markets are usually in large and open spaces, so control would be limited, and it is impossible for the city government to “assign all police forces to do crowd control.”

It is important for the public and shop owners to protect themselves, too, she said, adding that people can take food home, instead of eating at night markets, to avoid crowds.