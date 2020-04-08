Shopping malls and department stores are gearing up to woo customers for the Mother’s Day shopping season by demonstrating their efforts to ensure a safe environment in which to shop amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Industry statistics showed that sales of and consumer visits to shopping centers across the nation last month fell about 20 percent from a year earlier, as the number of novel coronavirus cases continued to grow at home and abroad.
To fend off the weak consumer sentiment, Taipei 101 said it is offering mask covers and antibacterial gel to customers as part of its Mother’s Day sales campaign.
Taipei 101 added that it has invited experts to share their experience on wine tasting, as well as cleaning wine glasses to keep the virus at bay.
Breeze Group, which runs 10 shopping malls in Taipei, said it has erected “1.5M Love” signs to remind people to follow social distancing rules to protect themselves and others.
Mask covers have become increasingly popular, as many people are eager to extend the lifespan of their masks given limited supplies.
According to guidelines issued by the Central Epidemic Command Center, people should stay at least 1m apart outdoors and 1.5m apart indoors to help contain the spread of COVID-19.
Sogo Department Store has upgraded its “Sogo istore” platform to bolster its e-commerce trade to offset slower sales at its physical stores because of the pandemic.
Shin Kong Mitsukoshi Department Store chain is touting its e-commerce platform “beauty STAGE,” which offers a wide range of cosmetic and skin care products.
It has also been working with beauty brands to set up venues called Beauty Plaza in its outdoor spaces to allow people to test products and seek advice from experts.
