Driving age limits under review

ADAPTING TO TRENDS: As the populace ages and as there is a shortage of drivers of large vehicles, the ministry said it would raise the age limit before the end of this year

Planned amendments to traffic and transportation laws would relax regulations on older drivers and push back age restrictions on tour bus drivers, the Ministry of Transportation and Communications said yesterday.

An aging population and policies that raise the retirement age, along with driver shortage issues, all point to the need for raising the age limit for large vehicle drivers, the ministry said.

Amendments to Transportation Management Regulations (汽車運輸業管理規則) and the Road Traffic Security Rules (道路交通安全規則) would likely take place in the second half of this year, it said.

The age of large vehicle drivers cannot exceed 65, but there are 3,369 large vehicle drivers nationwide who are 64 years old, meaning that without changes, the driver shortage that bus companies and tour agencies are already experiencing would worsen, the ministry said.

The ministry said that due to the inherent risks associated with driving large vehicles there must be stringent physical exams, as well as other measures to protect passengers.

In its planned rule revision, qualified drivers older than 65 cannot have hypertension, and drivers who have been diagnosed with diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, coronary artery disease, epilepsy, stroke, vertigo or myasthenia gravis must provide proof that they can control those conditions, the ministry said.

Older drivers must be physically and mentally capable of handling day-to-day affairs and cannot be chronically intoxicated or addicted to substances, the ministry said, adding that all older drivers must undergo annual physicals and would not receive their license until they pass.

In addition, these drivers would be restricted to operating vehicles between 6am and 6pm, and can only drive a maximum of eight hours per day, stopping for 30 minutes every three hours, the ministry said.

If the rest periods must be broken up, every rest period should be at least 15 minutes, it added.

The drivers must have 10 hours of consecutive rest across two workdays and tour bus drivers can only drive locally and cannot drive cross-country routes.

Older drivers cannot drive further than one city or county in distance from their point of origin, the ministry said, citing as an example that drivers starting in Taipei can only drive to Keelung, Taoyuan or Yilan County, as they are technically crossing New Taipei City in the interim.