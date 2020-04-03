European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen yesterday thanked Taiwan for a donation of masks, while the Ministry of Foreign Affairs acknowledged the gratitude and echoed her “Stronger together” sentiment amid the pandemic.
Appreciative postings from foreign representative offices in Taiwan have been popping up on social media since President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Wednesday announced that Taiwan would donate 10 million masks — nearly the nation’s one-day production capacity — to countries hit hard by the pandemic.
European Economic and Trade Office Director Filip Grzegorzewski on Wednesday wrote on Twitter: “#Taiwanhelps is the new hashtag.”
Photo: AFP
“The European Union thanks Taiwan for its donation of 5.6 million masks to help fight the #coronavirus. We really appreciate this gesture of solidarity,” Von der Leyen wrote on Twitter yesterday. “Acts like this show that we are #StrongerTogether.”
Taiwan and the EU have been like-minded partners, and the EU has been supporting Taiwan’s bid to join the WHO, the ministry said in a statement yesterday.
The EU has been hit hard by the pandemic, so Taiwan is offering a timely helping hand and supporting the EU with concrete action, demonstrating the reality of “Taiwan can help and Taiwan is helping” and the benefits of being “Stronger together,” it added.
Taiwan and European countries are also benefiting from each other’s experience in coping with COVID-19, including best practices in disease prevention, and research and development on rapid test reagents, vaccination possibilities and effective drugs, it said.
“Hopefully, Taiwan and the EU will be able to speed up cooperation on producing medical resources for disease prevention, which would further benefit people of both sides,” it said.
Asked about Taiwan’s donation of masks, Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Hua Chunying (華春瑩) on Wednesday said that as the US is faced with a severe outbreak, some local governments and businesses in China have offered as much help as they can to Americans.
If Taiwan is able and willing to offer help, China is glad to see the outcome, she said, but added that Taiwan be wary of any Taiwanese aiming to use the pandemic as an opportunity for political plotting.
Senior judges yesterday met to discuss the constitutionality of a law that makes adultery a criminal offense, before being ordered by Judicial Yuan President Hsu Tzong-li (許宗力) to set a date for a constitutional interpretation within the next month. The judges met to discuss Article 239 of the Criminal Code on offenses against marriage and family, after 18 judges had called for a constitutional interpretation of the issue. Taipei District Court Judge Lin Meng-huang (林孟皇) said that while he had previously tried adultery cases and never questioned the law, his feelings changed when trying a case last year involving baseball star Wang
TOO TIRED: Investigators found that the pilot’s lack of alertness could be attributed to a lack of sleep the previous night, when he had slept with his child It was a copilot’s inappropriate operation of the aircraft and the pilot’s insufficient alertness that led to a hard landing of a China Airlines cargo flight on Dec. 13, 2018, the Taiwan Transportation Safety Board said yesterday. Flight CI6844, a Boeing 747-409 which departed from Hong Kong International Airport, landed on the pre-threshold area of runway L5 at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, about 21m before the head of the runway, an investigation report said. The hard landing damaged three runway lights, but none of the personnel on board sustained any injuries, the report said. When approaching the runway, the copilot failed to maintain
DISTRUST WARRANTED? The WHO is under China’s control and has become a useless organization, while data from China cannot be trusted, a Control Yuan member said China’s demand that the novel coronavirus that emerged in Wuhan, Hubei Province, not be referred to with names like the “Wuhan pneumonia” betrays its lack of confidence in itself, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) told lawmakers yesterday. Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Tsai Yi-yu (蔡易餘) asked Su, during a interpellation at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, for his view on China’s attempts to redeem its national image in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. These included China’s efforts to “bleach” its image, including having WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus publicly praise its handling of the COVID-19 outbreak, and thanking it for buying time
Taipei residents who stay at hotels in the city during their 14-day mandatory quarantine period are eligible to apply for the city’s NT$7,000 subsidy, with online applications to be launched next week. Taipei Deputy Mayor Vivian Huang (黃珊珊) on Monday said Taipei residents who have COVID-19 Health Declaration and Home Quarantine Notice dated after March 19 and a quarantine hotel receipt for the dates covered by the quarantine period, would be eligible for the subsidy. The Taipei City Government on Sunday told the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) that so many city residents are under home quarantine that about 90 percent of