Ministry of Transportation and Communications yesterday said that it is considering including self-employed tour guides in a second bailout package for tourism industry workers.
The Tourism Bureau is studying the feasibility of the proposal after Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) on Wednesday met with representatives of travel and tour guide associations to discuss how the ministry could help them as their businesses suffer because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ministry said.
Tour guides have also experienced financial losses, as travel agencies have stopped organizing overseas tour groups or hosting tourists from other nations, the bureau said.
Photo: CNA
Apart from subsidizing workers of travel agencies, the bureau said that it is also considering giving self-employed tour guides monthly subsidies of NT$10,000 (US$330) for three consecutive months.
Lin said that the bailout package should help those who are really in need, and self-employed tour guides might have other jobs.
To ensure that the subsidies are used to help those whose main source of income is guiding tours, the bureau is stipulating that the ministry determine how the subsidies should be distributed.
The bureau said that it would not be difficult to ascertain whether someone is a certified, self-employed tour guide and has led tours before, as it can search its database.
What is difficult is verifying whether they have more than one source of income, it said, adding that it would quickly stipulate criteria and make them public.
The ministry said that it hopes to give out subsidies as quickly as possible so that workers in the travel industry can receive the funds by the middle of this month.
The ministry was allocated an additional NT$27.5 billion from the government’s second bailout package, of which NT$12.57 billion would be used to bolster the tourism industry.
The additional funds are to be used to increase subsidies for travel service operators so that they can pay workers’ salaries, the ministry said, adding it would allocate NT$1 billion from the fund to subsidize hotels assisting in the government’s disease-prevention efforts.
Separately yesterday, the ministry said that its policy requiring train, high-speed rail and inner-city bus passengers to wear masks has a legal basis.
The Central Epidemic Command Center has recommended that people using public transport wear masks, because they cannot maintain a distance of 1.5m from others when they are on board, the ministry said, adding that the center has also clarified that people do not have to observe “social distancing” indoors if they all wear masks.
Both the Special Act on COVID-19 Prevention, Relief and Recovery (嚴重特殊傳染性肺炎防治及紓困振興特別條例) and the Communicable Disease Control Act (傳染病防治法) authorize the center, as well as administrative agencies, to enforce measures as they see fit to control the spread of an epidemic, it said.
Senior judges yesterday met to discuss the constitutionality of a law that makes adultery a criminal offense, before being ordered by Judicial Yuan President Hsu Tzong-li (許宗力) to set a date for a constitutional interpretation within the next month. The judges met to discuss Article 239 of the Criminal Code on offenses against marriage and family, after 18 judges had called for a constitutional interpretation of the issue. Taipei District Court Judge Lin Meng-huang (林孟皇) said that while he had previously tried adultery cases and never questioned the law, his feelings changed when trying a case last year involving baseball star Wang
TOO TIRED: Investigators found that the pilot’s lack of alertness could be attributed to a lack of sleep the previous night, when he had slept with his child It was a copilot’s inappropriate operation of the aircraft and the pilot’s insufficient alertness that led to a hard landing of a China Airlines cargo flight on Dec. 13, 2018, the Taiwan Transportation Safety Board said yesterday. Flight CI6844, a Boeing 747-409 which departed from Hong Kong International Airport, landed on the pre-threshold area of runway L5 at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, about 21m before the head of the runway, an investigation report said. The hard landing damaged three runway lights, but none of the personnel on board sustained any injuries, the report said. When approaching the runway, the copilot failed to maintain
DISTRUST WARRANTED? The WHO is under China’s control and has become a useless organization, while data from China cannot be trusted, a Control Yuan member said China’s demand that the novel coronavirus that emerged in Wuhan, Hubei Province, not be referred to with names like the “Wuhan pneumonia” betrays its lack of confidence in itself, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) told lawmakers yesterday. Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Tsai Yi-yu (蔡易餘) asked Su, during a interpellation at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, for his view on China’s attempts to redeem its national image in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. These included China’s efforts to “bleach” its image, including having WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus publicly praise its handling of the COVID-19 outbreak, and thanking it for buying time
Taipei residents who stay at hotels in the city during their 14-day mandatory quarantine period are eligible to apply for the city’s NT$7,000 subsidy, with online applications to be launched next week. Taipei Deputy Mayor Vivian Huang (黃珊珊) on Monday said Taipei residents who have COVID-19 Health Declaration and Home Quarantine Notice dated after March 19 and a quarantine hotel receipt for the dates covered by the quarantine period, would be eligible for the subsidy. The Taipei City Government on Sunday told the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) that so many city residents are under home quarantine that about 90 percent of