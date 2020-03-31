Hsinchu County police on Wednesday last week posted online anti-fraud imagery featuring famous quotes from authors to urge Taiwanese to remain vigilant about scams.
As conducting anti-fraud campaigns face-to-face might lead to health concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hsinchu County Police Bureau’s Criminal Investigation Corps conducted them on the Internet, corps Commander Chen Yi-hong (陳義宏) said on Sunday.
Three images were posted on the corps’ Facebook page after its members studied several novelists and poets, as well as quotes from them, to decide which would fit the topic most, Chen said, adding that they also posted portraits of the authors.
Photo courtesy of the Hsinchu County Police Bureau’s Criminal Investigation Corps
The first image features novelist Eileen Chang (張愛玲), along with her quote: “Romance is a dream, and there are always people who oversleep.” A line written by the corps adds: “Wake up! [The scammer] loves only your money.”
The second image begins with Irish poet Oscar Wilde’s quote: “The old believe everything, the middle-aged suspect everything, the young know everything,” followed by the reminder: “But fraudsters can scam all kinds of people.”
The last image features Indian Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore and his words: “We read the world wrong and say that it deceives us,” followed by another line that reads: “Fake investment, real fraud; there’s no such thing as a free lunch.”
Chen said that people can visit the National Police Agency’s Web site “165 everybody anti-fraud network” (165全民防騙網) to learn about the latest fraud methods and ways to verify information.
They can also visit the Facebook page “165 anti-fraud promotion” (165反詐騙宣導) or call the 165 anti-fraud hotline to obtain information, he added.
