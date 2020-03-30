A second chartered flight, arranged by the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Peru, brought 55 Taiwanese and 84 foreign nationals stranded in Peru to Miami yesterday morning Taipei time.
The Peruvian government closed its borders on March 16 due to fears over the spread of COVID-19, leaving more than 100 Taiwanese travelers stuck in the South American country.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs coordinated the first chartered flight, which evacuated 72 Taiwanese to the US, as well as the second, the passengers of which included 55 Taiwanese, 34 Americans, 29 Japanese, 14 Singaporeans and seven Malaysians.
Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs
As commercial service airports were closed in Peru, the chartered flight took off from a military air base.
As there were nearly 40 chartered airplanes awaiting approval to evacuate travelers, the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Peru said that it is grateful that the Peruvian government approved the two flights.
Taiwan was the third country that was allowed to evacuate its citizens from Peru, following the US and Mexico, an official from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.
As Peru is one of the most popular tourist destinations in South America, many foreign nationals were stranded when the nation closed its borders, so when Taiwan’s first chartered flight successfully took off, the ministry received many calls from other countries asking about other evacuation flights, the official said.
“As there were seats left in the second chartered flight, we were happy to cooperate with other countries,” the official said, adding that priority was given to Taiwanese.
The remaining seats were given to travelers from other countries out of humanitarian concern, and to show that “Taiwan can help,” the official added.
Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association Chief Representative Hiroyasu Izumi yesterday said that he is grateful for Taiwan’s “brimming friendship” in helping Japanese evacuate safely from Peru.
Singaporean Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan wrote on Facbook that “we deeply appreciate the assistance of our Taiwanese friends who welcomed our Singaporeans on board their aircraft.”
In other developments, a group of Taiwanese stranded in China’s Hubei Province were scheduled to arrive in Taiwan last night on a special flight operated by China Airlines, which was contracted by the Taipei-based Straits Exchange Foundation.
Another specially contracted China Airlines flight is scheduled to depart from Shanghai Pudong International Airport at 7:50pm today, the foundation said.
China on Thursday eased its restrictions on travel from Hubei, which has been under lockdown for several weeks.
Additional reporting by CNA
MISINFORMATION: The 100,000 masks given to ally Paraguay were bought in other Latin American nations, not made in Taiwan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Taiwan has not yet reached a point where it can export masks to diplomatic allies amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday, dismissing as misinformation online reports that it gave away masks to curry favor with a diplomatic ally. “Taiwan provides med-ical aid to diplomatic allies based upon specific circumstances,” Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) said, adding that the supplements donated by Taiwan were all purchased locally in allied countries, in accordance with their needs. “The time is not yet ripe” for Taiwan to export medical supplies, such as surgical masks, to diplomatic allies, until
An improvised protective device for use when intubating patients designed by Taiwanese doctor Lai Hsien-yung (賴賢勇) is being adopted in the Philippines to help doctors there stay safe amid the worsening COVID-19 pandemic. “We made this acrylic aerosol box for my sister Dra. Frances Legaspi for Antipolo Doctors Hospital. Credits to Dr Lai Hsien-yung for the concept and design,” Anton Legaspi, whose family owns a business that makes customized designs, said on Facebook on Monday. The hospital is in Antipolo, about 25km east of Manila. Legaspi’s post was accompanied by several photographs of the box and a short demonstration video
Nearly 60 percent of Kaohsiung residents polled said that they would vote to recall Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜), think tank Taiwan Brain Trust, which conducted the survey, said yesterday. A petition to recall the mayor is undergoing a second review and if it is passed, a vote is to be held in the latter half of June. Of those polled, 69.7 percent said that they would participate in a vote, while 56 percent said they would still participate if there was a sharp increase in the number of COVID-19 infections. The data showed that, irrespective of the COVID-19 pandemic, Han would likely
FALSE INFORMATION: The report quoted the mother of a British woman quarantined in Taiwan as saying that her daughter and the daughter’s partner are ‘in prison-like conditions’ A BBC report that quotes Britons’ complaints about quarantine conditions they experienced in Taiwan is not true, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday, expressing regret over damage done to the nation’s reputation for competent disease-prevention measures. The BBC report published on Wednesday quoted the mother of a British woman quarantined in Taiwan as saying that her daughter and the daughter’s partner were quarantined on Wednesday last week and are being kept “in prison-like conditions.” “The room is filthy. She has no hot water and nowhere to wash her clothes,” the mother was quoted as saying, without naming the location of