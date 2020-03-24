Coast Guard Administration personnel on Saturday arrested 31 Vietnamese aboard a Taiwanese fishing boat in waters off Pingtung County, and prosecutors have filed a motion to detain two Taiwanese who are suspected of being involved in smuggling them into the country.
After being tipped off that a group was planning to smuggle dozens of people into Taiwan, the coast guard in Lienchiang County reported the case to the Pingtung District Prosecutors’ Office.
A special task force was formed to investigate and it targeted suspicious ships and motor vehicles, the office and the Lienchiang coast guard said in a joint statement.
It dispatched three patrol boats to waters near Siaoliouciou Island (小琉球), where officers seized a Taiwanese fishing boat that was carrying 31 people from Vietnam, the statement said.
The two Taiwanese suspects allegedly sailed the fishing boat from Donggang Township (東港) in Pingtung County on Friday to pick up the Vietnamese — 24 men and seven women — from another vessel out at sea on Saturday, Pingtung prosecutors said.
Coast guard personnel later on Saturday boarded the boat for an inspection and made the arrests.
Coast guard personnel wore protective gear and masks during the check to protect against COVID-19, and health and epidemic prevention workers also carried out health inspections when they docked, the prosecutors said.
Prosecutors questioned the two Taiwanese suspects via video conferencing to reduce the risk of infection.
After questioning, prosecutors filed a request to detain the two suspects, while the 31 Vietnamese were sent to government-
designated quarantine facilities.
DUAL IDENTITY: The newly elected KMT chairman said that he was born and raised in Taiwan, but from a cultural and historical viewpoint, he is also Chinese Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) on Tuesday said that he is “both Taiwanese and Chinese” at a meeting with former KMT chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu (洪秀柱). The KMT is the Republic of China’s (ROC) founding party, Chiang said, adding that for the KMT, China is the ROC. “I was born and raised in Taiwan. I am Taiwanese,” he said. “From the perspective of blood origin, culture and history, I am also Chinese.” “On the basis of the Constitution of the ROC, I am an ROC national,” he added. Chiang and Hung reached a consensus during their discussion that the ROC
ONE ATOM THICK: A team synthesized boron nitride on a wafer and showed its efficiency in improving the performance of transistors made of 2D semiconductors A breakthrough in the manufacturing of insulation and semiconductor materials is expected to keep the nation at the forefront of IC chip fabrication, a team of researchers from National Chiao Tung University (NCTU) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) said yesterday. The team was led by NCTU electron physics professor Chang Wen-hao (張文豪) and TSMC technology director Li Lain-jong (李連忠), previously a research fellow at Academia Sinica’s Institute of Atomic and Molecular Sciences. The semiconductor industry has almost reached the limit of how small transistors can be, prompting researchers to search for new materials and fabrication methods, Chang told a news conference
SILVER LINING: The government’s response has created an opportunity to show the world what it is missing by excluding the nation from the WHO, Charles Chen said Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) yesterday said that he would ask government officials to assess the possibility of holding an online conference with international disease prevention experts to pass on the nation’s methods for containing COVID-19. Su made the remark when asked by Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Charles Chen (陳以信) whether Taiwan — which last month participated remotely in a WHO forum on critical research and the development of vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics — could convene an online conference on ways to contain the novel coronavirus. As Taiwan has been the most successful nation in limiting the spread of the virus, the
‘ANCIENT SPECIES’: As a bat’s temperature rises, its immune system becomes stronger, said Wu Chung-hsin, a professor at National Taiwan Normal University Bats have biological mechanisms that can boost their immune systems to combat viruses, an academic says. “There are many mechanisms in a bat’s body to fight viruses,” Wu Chung-hsin (吳忠信), a professor at National Taiwan Normal University’s School of Life Science, told a news conference in Taipei yesterday. “In the end, [bats] and viruses can coexist peacefully.” Bats are an “ancient species” that can repair their DNA and regulate their body temperature, Wu said. “When the viral load inside their body is high, they can increase their body temperature,” Wu said. As a bat’s temperature rises, its immune system becomes stronger. In a six-week study