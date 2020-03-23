Virus Outbreak: Theme parks vie for wary public

CLEAN FUN: Some parks said they would close every week to disinfect, while others said that staff would wear masks and take visitors’ temperatures upon entry

By Cheng Wei-chi and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer





Theme parks are offering ticket discounts alongside promises to step up disease prevention in hopes of attracting more visitors on Children’s Day on Saturday next week, the Taiwan Tourism Theme Parks Association said on Friday.

Some parks have agreed to shut down for one to two days every week to properly disinfect their grounds, the association said, adding that parks would comply with all disease prevention efforts.

Parks said that their staff would measure visitors’ temperatures at entry areas, wear masks when on duty and disinfect facilities and public areas, the association said.

It said that as flowers would be in bloom and as the majority of theme parks are outdoors, Children’s Day would be a great opportunity for families to visit and have fun.

The Little Ding-Dong Science Theme Park in Hsinchu County is offering free entry for children under the age of three and a 30 percent discount for adults and a 20 percent discount for children and students, originally priced at NT$500 and NT$400 respectively.

The Lihpao Resort in Taichung is offering a free ticket to its Discovery Land area or Mala Bay water theme park with every Discovery Land ticket purchased, the association said.

The Formosan Aboriginal Culture Village in Nantou County is offering free entry for children aged 12 or younger, but every child must be accompanied by an adult, who would receive a 34 percent discount.

Visitors to the Janfusan Fancyworld in Yunlin County would receive discounts based on whether they have a two, one or seven in their national identification number, the association said.

Visitors who have one of those numbers can enter for a reduced price of NT$399 and those with two of the numbers pay only NT$299, while people with all three can enter for NT$99. Visitors with all three numbers in sequence would only be charged NT$1 for entry, the association said.

The Leofoo Village Theme Park in Hsinchu is offering free entry for children aged 12 or younger and would charge NT$499 for all other tickets.

The Window on China Theme Park in Taoyuan is offering free entry for children younger than three that have a valid National Health Insurance card and would charge children aged three to six, people 65 or older and pregnant women NT$600, while people older than six and younger than 65 would pay NT$499, the association said.