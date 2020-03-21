Starting today, travelers can buy masks at the nation’s international airports, with each person allowed to purchase a pack of three adult-size or five child-size masks for NT$50, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said yesterday.
As travelers without masks could pose a risk to the spread of COVID-19, they can buy them by presenting their passports, boarding passes or other travel documents at duty-free shops inside the nation’s international airports, said Chen, who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center.
For Taiwanese or foreigners with residency permits, purchases at airports would be logged into the government’s mask rationing database to prevent repeat purchases at local drugstores and pharmacies within a week, he said.
Photo: CNA
Duty-free shops would not make a profit from selling the requisitioned masks, because all gains would go to the government, he said, thanking duty-free shop operators — including Tasa Meng Group, Ever Rich DFS Corp, Ritzy Vision Co and Taiwan Tobacco & Liquor Corp — for contributing to disease-prevention efforts.
The quantity of masks supplied to each airport would depend on the number of arrivals, with the tentative weekly ration set at 70,000 adult packets and 10,000 children packets for Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport; 2,000 adult packets and 200 children packets for Taipei International Airport (Songshan airport); 1,500 adult packets and 200 children packets for Taichung International Airport; 500 adult packets and 50 children packets for Tainan Airport; and 3,600 adult packets and 200 children packets for Kaohsiung International Airport, he said.
In related news, Taiwan Machine Tool & Accessory Builders’ Association chairman Hsu Wen-hsien (許文憲) yesterday said that delivery of equipment for 32 additional mask production lines should be completed soon.
Hsu made the comments while inspecting the latest batch of equipment delivered by New Taipei City-based Chang Hong Machinery Co.
He said that Chang Hong is assembling 15 of the 32 lines, while NCM Nonwoven Converting Machinery Co, also based in New Taipei City, is in charge of the other 17.
To date, NCM has completed 13 mask production lines, with equipment for the final four remaining lines expected to be delivered by next week, he said.
To meet surging demand for masks because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Economic Affairs on March 5 announced that it would build 32 additional production lines, with delivery of the equipment expected to be completed by the end of this month.
The decision came after the Executive Yuan last month approved a plan to build 60 production lines to resolve a shortage of masks.
“Even if they operate at just 80 percent capacity, the 92 lines would be able to produce 9 million masks per day, which would be sufficient for domestic demand,” Hsu said.
‘LOST MY MIND’: Police said that surveillance footage captured the incident, in which a man on a motorcycle was stabbed while waiting to pick up his sister A Taipei man faces homicide charges for allegedly stabbing and killing a motorist in New Taipei City on Friday, police said. Police said that Wang Ping-hua (王秉華), 23, who lives in Taipei’s Neihu District (內湖), was transferred to the Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office, because prosecutors believed he was a possible flight risk. The incident took place on Friday at about 10 pm, when Wang was driving his car with his wife in New Taipei City’s Sindian District (新店), investigators said, adding that the two were arguing over where to go to eat. Surveillance camera footage showed a man police identified as Wang exiting
A suspended bridge near the Double Dragon Waterfalls (雙龍瀑布) in Nantou County is to open to tourists next month, the county government said. The 342m-long bridge, which hangs 110m above the ground, is currently the tallest and longest suspended bridge open for tourism in Taiwan, the county said, adding that it cost NT$55 million (US$1.82 million) to construct. People crossing the bridge can see the waterfall and surrounding scenery, a view that the county government hopes would attract more visitors to the region to stimulate the economy, particularly local hostels, it said. As part of local efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19,
‘PATH OF CREATION’: Through more than two dozen collections of poetry and prose, Yang has inspired generations of Chinese-language poets and won numerous awards Renowned Taiwanese poet, essayist and critic Yang Mu (楊牧) died on Friday in a Taipei hospital at the age of 79, said Shiu Wen-wei (須文蔚), a professor of Sinophone literature at National Dong Hwa University. Yang, the pen name of Wang Ching-hsien (王靖獻), had suffered respiratory and heart ailments in the past few years, and was admitted to Cathay General Hospital’s intensive care unit last week after his health deteriorated, said Shiu, a longtime friend of Yang’s. He had been in a coma since being admitted and never regained consciousness, Shiu said, adding: “He passed away peacefully.” There will be no public funeral,
Demand for disease-prevention taxi and vehicle rental services at airports is expected to increase after the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Saturday issued a level 3 “warning” travel notice for 27 European countries, as well as Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, due to a rapid rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in those nations, Taoyuan International Airport Corp (TIAC) said yesterday. Outbound passengers departing to any of the nations after 2pm on Saturday would be subject to 14-day home quarantine if they return to Taiwan, the CECC said. The policy would raise the demand for the disease-prevention taxi