An Executive Yuan ban on elementary and secondary school teachers and students traveling abroad is constitutional and within the legal parameters of Article 7 of the Special Act on COVID-19 Prevention, Relief and Recovery (嚴重特殊傳染性肺炎防治及紓困振興特別條例), Minister Without Portfolio Lo Ping-cheng (羅秉成) said yesterday.
Lo made the remark in response to a reporter’s question on whether the ban is unconstitutional because it restricts people’s freedom of movement.
The ban was based on Article 7 of the act, which has its roots in Article 31 of the Disaster Prevention and Protection Act (災害防救法) that gives the heads of disaster response command centers the power to “take any necessary response measures,” Lo said.
The legal basis of special laws is Article 23 of the Constitution, which affords the government the right to introduce special laws in times of emergency, he said.
During the SARS outbreak, the government forcibly quarantined people suspected of having the disease, which prompted a request for the Council of Grand Justices to interpret the constitutionality of the move, he added.
The council declared the moved constitutional in its Interpretation No. 690, citing Article 37 of the Communicable Disease Control Act (傳染病防治法), which was also derived from Article 31 of the Disaster Prevention and Protection Act.
In the explanation for Article 7 of the special act, lawmakers stated that due to the severity of the COVID-19 outbreak, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center, should be given a reasonable degree of flexibility to respond to potentially rapid developments of the pandemic, Lo said.
Chen told a Cabinet meeting yesterday that the powers given to him by Article 7 were a last resort and that he would not invoke the article when existing laws suffice, Lo said.
However, even with the article, it is unlikely that people would travel abroad, as the coronavirus has spread quickly — affecting 149 nations and regions as of yesterday — and the ban would likely have little direct effect on people, he said.
‘MUTE WHO’: The world body has not spoken about what course COVID-19 might take, despite its many experts and plenty of documentation, Chen Shih-chung said China and the WHO are in the best positions to predict how the COVID-19 pandemic will develop, but most people do not trust Beijing and the WHO remains muted, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said yesterday in response to queries by a foreign delegate. During the Central Epidemic Command Center’s (CECC) daily news conference, Chen, who heads the center, shared a discussion he had with foreign representatives in Taiwan during a meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that morning. He briefed them on Taiwan’s quarantine policy and next-stage border control measures, Chen said, adding that they expressed respect
People are making covers for masks to prolong their lifespan as lines to buy them have become an unwanted routine amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Handmade cotton covers are becoming popular as people seek to resolve the problem of a supply shortage. The practice has prompted civic groups, schools and prisoners with sewing skills to make the accessories or give courses on how to make them with scraps of leftover cloth. Students in the Department of Fashion Styling and Design at Yu Da University of Science and Technology in Miaoli County made mask covers for charity for elderly people who live alone in
The use of electronic gadgets, such as smartphones and tablets, in bed has a high association with insomnia, medical experts said on World Sleep Day yesterday. World Sleep Day was initiated by the World Sleep Society in 2008 to increase public awareness about how sleep can affect mental and physical health, China Medical University Hsinchu Hospital psychiatrist Wang Ming-yu (王明鈺) said. About 4 million Taiwanese — almost one in five — suffer from insomnia, Taiwan Society of Sleep Medicine data show, while the number of sleeping pills prescribed in 2018 exceeded 900 million, according to National Health Insurance Administration data. The screens of
‘LOST MY MIND’: Police said that surveillance footage captured the incident, in which a man on a motorcycle was stabbed while waiting to pick up his sister A Taipei man faces homicide charges for allegedly stabbing and killing a motorist in New Taipei City on Friday, police said. Police said that Wang Ping-hua (王秉華), 23, who lives in Taipei’s Neihu District (內湖), was transferred to the Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office, because prosecutors believed he was a possible flight risk. The incident took place on Friday at about 10 pm, when Wang was driving his car with his wife in New Taipei City’s Sindian District (新店), investigators said, adding that the two were arguing over where to go to eat. Surveillance camera footage showed a man police identified as Wang exiting