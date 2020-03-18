POLITICAL DEVELOPMENTS: TAIPEI Act awaits Trump’s signature

Staff writer, with CNA, Washington





The US’ Taiwan Allies International Protection and Enhancement Initiative (TAIPEI) Act of 2019 was on Monday delivered to US President Donald Trump to be signed into law after it was passed by both chambers of the US Congress.

According to US legislative procedure, a bill passed by the Congress must be presented to the president, who then has 10 days to consider whether to approve it.

Bills that are neither signed nor vetoed by the president within 10 days automatically become law, even without the president’s signature.

Excluding holidays, Trump has until Thursday next week to sign or veto the act.

The US Senate on Wednesday last week unanimously passed the act that aims to shore up up Taiwan’s international presence.

According to Senate rules, unanimous consensus is a situation in which no senator present objects to a proposal and a senator may request unanimous consent on the floor to set aside a specified rule or procedure so as to expedite proceedings.

The US House of Representatives on March voted 415-0 in favor of the act.

The bill was introduced to the Senate by US Senator Cory Gardner in May last year, while US Representative John Curtis, a Republican, put forth a similar version to the House in October.

The act authorizes the US Department of State to consider “reducing its economic, security and diplomatic engagements with nations that take serious or significant actions to undermine Taiwan.”

It also calls on the US government to help Taiwan gain participation in international organizations, either as a member or an observer, and to express support for Taiwan’s international participation whenever it has discussions with China.