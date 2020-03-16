One of the engineers who was part of a group of more than 100 who built 92 mask production lines in over the past month-and-a-half said the experience was an honor and rewarding.
The delivery and assembly of new machines have allowed for new production lines at various manufacturing plants across the nation, including one at Changhung Machinery’s factory in the mountains of New Taipei City’s Wugu District (五股).
Engineers from several companies, including Taichung-based HIWIN, Taiwan Takisawa and HABOR Precision, and Kaohsiung-based Tongtai Machine and Tool Co, worked together to install the new production lines at the plant, Chen Yu-hsu (陳宇旭), a 63-year-old mechanical engineer, said on Saturday.
Photo: CNA
“A factory building of about 300 ping [991.7m22] had been unused for a while, but now is has become a stronghold in Taiwan’s fight against the Wuhan virus,” he said.
Chen, who has worked at Posa Machinery Co for 22 years, said that while assembling machine components looks easy, it takes experience to do it well.
The team was able to meet the tight schedule because older and younger engineers shared a common desire to aid epidemic-prevention efforts, he said.
The older ones also shared their experience with the younger ones, he said.
Chen was preparing to retire, but felt compelled to join the effort to boost mask production, he said.
He could not pass up the opportunity “to do something for the nation” at his age, even though he had never made a machine to produce masks.
“I have no problems keeping up with younger people. I love the machine tool industry and wanted to be on the front line,” he said.
Different machine tool companies have different procedures, and their engineers have different skill sets, so cooperation between firms is rare, but the past six weeks showed that this barrier could be overcome, he said.
The experience had allowed him to make new friends and learn new things, he added.
“Our purpose was to speed up domestic mask production, but the older engineers were also able to help the younger ones by passing on their knowledge,” he said.
The nation’s success with quickly meeting mask demand had shown Taiwan’s production capabilities to the world, he said.
In an effort to meet domestic demand for masks caused by the COVID-19 outbreak, the government on Jan. 23 banned the export of disposable masks and one week later began requisitioning those produced domestically.
The parents of a 30-year-old woman who committed suicide in her rented apartment must pay the landlord NT$2.86 million (US$95,219) in compensatory damages, the Tainan District Court has ruled. The plaintiff, surnamed Hsieh (謝), said that as an adult, the deceased, surnamed Yang (楊) should have known that committing suicide in a rented home would turn the property into a haunted house, making it difficult to lease or sell. Hsieh accused Yang of committing suicide in the apartment on purpose, so she should bear responsibility for compensating her for her losses, but since Yang was dead, she could only seek compensation from
A New Taipei City man who challenged a fine he received for importing e-cigarettes won the suit, after a district court ruled that the products fell outside of the scope of current tobacco laws. The man, surnamed Yang (楊), was fined NT$10,000 for contravening the Tobacco Hazards Prevention Act (菸害防制法) when he imported a case of e-cigarettes in May last year. Saying the fine was unjust, Yang filed an administrative appeal. In the ruling on Feb. 24, the New Taipei District Court judge said that as the e-cigarettes Yang imported were not in the shape of cigarettes they could not
Taipei officials have fined a person NT$1 million (US$33,228) for breaking quarantine, Taipei Deputy Mayor Vivian Huang (黃珊珊) said yesterday. It was the first time the city has issued the maximum fine for contravening its efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 in Taiwan. The person, who was not identified, on Monday arrived from Xiamen, China, and according to Taiwan’s disease-prevention regulations, should have remained under home quarantine until March 23, the Taipei Department of Health said. The person was arranged to stay at a hotel, as they refused to provide their home address when passing through customs, the department said. However, city
A petition to recall Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) was delivered to the Kaohsiung City Election Commission after reaching 400,000 signatures, the petition’s lead organizer said yesterday. “Now that we’ve reached the end of the second stage for the petition, I promise to meet you all in 100 days in a Kaohsiung without Han Kuo-yu,” Chen Kuan-jung (陳冠榮) said. It would take 40 days to audit the petition, and another 20 to 60 days to prepare for a provisional election, he said, adding that the election would most likely take place on June 13. Social activist groups WeCare Kaohsiung and