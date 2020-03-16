People who are violent toward or threaten medical personnel could face a prison sentence under the Medical Care Act (醫療法), the Ministry of Health and Welfare said yesterday.
The Department of Medical Affairs said it strongly condemns any attempt to threaten, intimidate, insult, humiliate or obstruct the duties of medical personnel.
Article 106 of the act states that the use of violence, threats or other illegal behavior to obstruct the duties of medical personnel or emergency medical technicians can be punished by up to three years in jail or a fine up to NT$300,000, the department said.
Photo: Peter Lo, Taipei Times
The warning came after the media reported on a woman in Taipei who became angry that she had been given back the wrong National Health Insurance (NHI) card when buying masks and allegedly scolded a pharmacist surnamed Wang (王), telling her to kneel and apologize.
The reports sparked a public outcry.
Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) on Saturday said that such coercive behavior toward a pharmacist should be dealt with severely.
Taipei Police Nangang Precinct Deputy Chief Hu Yu-ling (胡幼麟) yesterday said after receiving a report about the incident on Saturday, the precinct had talked to the parties involved and prosecutors have charged the buyer with alleged coercion and contravention of the Medical Care Act.
A precinct news release quoted the buyer, a woman in her 60s surnamed Lee (李), as saying that she was angry when she realized Wang had accidentally given her back the wrong NHI card, so she returned to the pharmacy to criticize its flawed mask-selling method.
“At this time … all medical personnel are working very hard, so the police department urges everyone to face conflicts rationally,” Hu said. “If medical personnel face irrational behavior from the public, they should notify the police and we will arrive immediately to deal with the situation.”
At a news conference held by the Taiwan Pharmacist Association yesterday, Wang said she has asked the association to handle any issues relating to the incident.
She did not respond when reporters asked about Lee’s claim that she had not asked Wang to kneel, but association president Huang Chin-shun (黃金舜) said it was up to the judiciary to handle the matter now that prosecutors are investigating.
Additional reporting by CNA
The parents of a 30-year-old woman who committed suicide in her rented apartment must pay the landlord NT$2.86 million (US$95,219) in compensatory damages, the Tainan District Court has ruled. The plaintiff, surnamed Hsieh (謝), said that as an adult, the deceased, surnamed Yang (楊) should have known that committing suicide in a rented home would turn the property into a haunted house, making it difficult to lease or sell. Hsieh accused Yang of committing suicide in the apartment on purpose, so she should bear responsibility for compensating her for her losses, but since Yang was dead, she could only seek compensation from
A New Taipei City man who challenged a fine he received for importing e-cigarettes won the suit, after a district court ruled that the products fell outside of the scope of current tobacco laws. The man, surnamed Yang (楊), was fined NT$10,000 for contravening the Tobacco Hazards Prevention Act (菸害防制法) when he imported a case of e-cigarettes in May last year. Saying the fine was unjust, Yang filed an administrative appeal. In the ruling on Feb. 24, the New Taipei District Court judge said that as the e-cigarettes Yang imported were not in the shape of cigarettes they could not
Taipei officials have fined a person NT$1 million (US$33,228) for breaking quarantine, Taipei Deputy Mayor Vivian Huang (黃珊珊) said yesterday. It was the first time the city has issued the maximum fine for contravening its efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 in Taiwan. The person, who was not identified, on Monday arrived from Xiamen, China, and according to Taiwan’s disease-prevention regulations, should have remained under home quarantine until March 23, the Taipei Department of Health said. The person was arranged to stay at a hotel, as they refused to provide their home address when passing through customs, the department said. However, city
A petition to recall Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) was delivered to the Kaohsiung City Election Commission after reaching 400,000 signatures, the petition’s lead organizer said yesterday. “Now that we’ve reached the end of the second stage for the petition, I promise to meet you all in 100 days in a Kaohsiung without Han Kuo-yu,” Chen Kuan-jung (陳冠榮) said. It would take 40 days to audit the petition, and another 20 to 60 days to prepare for a provisional election, he said, adding that the election would most likely take place on June 13. Social activist groups WeCare Kaohsiung and