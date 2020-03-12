Taiwan is a leader in infectious disease prevention, disaster relief and other areas, American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Director Brent Christensen said yesterday, urging Taiwanese to take pride in the nation.
Christensen made the remarks while opening the touring exhibition “US-Taiwan Relations Since 1979” at the National Taipei University (NTPU) library in New Taipei City’s Sansia District (三峽).
It is the first time that the exhibition, which has been on a nationwide tour since 2018, is visiting a university campus. It features photographs, documents and videos highlighting the AIT’s role in supporting US-Taiwan relations since the US’ Taiwan Relations Act took effect in 1979.
Photo: Lu Yi-hsuan, Taipei Times
Opening the exhibition along with NTPU president Lee Cheng-chai (李承嘉), Christensen said in his keynote speech that the AIT’s theme this year is the US and Taiwan being “real friends” making “real progress.”
The US and Taiwan have shared values in political, economic and international issues, including “exporting solutions, rather than problems,” he said.
Exemplifying “real friends” and “real progress” in practical terms, he said that “the AIT is working with the Taiwan authorities on activities that ensure that countries throughout the Indo-Pacific and around the world understand that Taiwan is a leader in fields like infectious disease prevention, disaster relief, women’s economic empowerment and combating drug trafficking.”
“These activities reaffirm the critical need to expand Taiwan participation in the international community and its role in global problem solving,” he said.
“The latest issue of the Journal of American Medical Association highlighted just one example of this in describing Taiwan’s impressive handling of the coronavirus outbreak as a model of rapid and efficient response to the crisis,” Christensen said.
He encouraged students to “pick a place where your voice will be heard,” such as Taiwan and the US, to spend their “precious time” during the formative years of their education and career.
Christensen urged the attendees to “take pride in Taiwan,” saying that they should feel proud to represent a society whose democratic transformation and economic development are models for the world, even though “all democracies face roadblocks and gridlock.”
“And when you’re not satisfied with the direction of your society or government policies, the answer is not apathy; it’s more engagement. It’s your voice. It’s your vote,” he said.
The exhibition is to stay at NTPU until March 29, when it would travel to National Sun Yat-sen University and National Cheng Kung University in the south, Tunghai University in Taichung, National Tsing Hua University in Hsinchu City, and National Taiwan University in Taipei.
The AIT chose NTPU as the first stop in the exhibition’s university tour due to its academic reputation, established history of academic exchanges as well as its beautiful campus, AIT Public Affairs Officer Jamie Dragon said.
The exhibition’s content largely mirrors that of previous tours, but also features new materials from the AIT’s celebration of its 40th anniversary, he added.
WASHINGTON ACTION: The AIT chairman met with President Tsai Ing-wen yesterday, just hours after the US’ lower house unanimously passed the TAIPEI Act of 2019 The US will “redouble” its efforts to ensure Taiwan’s participation on the global stage, American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Chairman James Moriarty told President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday morning. “During President Tsai’s second term, we will redouble our efforts to expand Taiwan’s participation on the global stage, a need exemplified by the ongoing spread of coronavirus,” Moriarty said during his meeting with Tsai at the Presidential Office in Taipei, where he congratulated her on her re-election on Jan. 11. Moriarty also praised Taiwan’s approach to containing COVID-19. “Taiwan’s measured, transparent and evidence-based approach to containing this disease is a testament to the
The Taipei District Court on Wednesday turned down appeals to lift travel bans imposed on Hong Kong businessman Lam Yuk (林旭) and Chinese national Su Jianfeng (蘇劍鋒), who prosecutors said are suspected of working for the head of a Chinese spy ring in Taiwan. Taipei prosecutors said that Lam and Su were working for Xiang Xin (向心) and his wife, Kung Ching (龔青), in a case related to self-confessed Chinese spy William Wang Liqiang (王立強), and all four were placed under travel restrictions as part of an ongoing investigation into the case. Lam’s and Su’s lawyers said that as the two
‘AIR POLLUTION SEASON’: The EPA said air pollution this spring has not been as bad as in previous years, due to closed factories in China as a result of COVID-19 Many diseases have been linked to air pollution consisting of fine particulate matter smaller than 2.5 micrometers (PM2.5) and people should protect themselves, a doctor said yesterday. Physician Chiang Kun-chun (江坤俊), vice president of the Taoyuan-based Min-Sheng General Hospital, talked about the dangers of air pollution and how people can protect themselves at an event in Taipei’s Daan Forest Park (大安森林公園), which was organized by the Environmental Protection Administration (EPA). The EPA has designated this year as “Sustainable Earth Year,” with a campaign to promote changing life habits at events throughout the year, and with the spring events focused on air quality. “Air
Women with COVID-19 should be quarantined for a longer period than men, because they have a longer incubation period, a Chinese study said. A research team from the Renmin Hospital of Wuhan University said in a paper, titled “Women May Play a More Important Role in the Transmission of the Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) than Men,” that women exhibit different characteristics from men in the transmission of the virus after analyzing the sex ratio of those infected. The researchers, who reviewed 6,013 confirmed cases at the hospital through Feb. 20, said that women accounted for a lower proportion of admissions early in