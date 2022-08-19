New Taipei City clinched the Pony League youth baseball World Series Championship after a 4-1 triumph over Monterrey, Mexico, in the US on Wednesday.
A solid outing from pitcher Lu Gaun-wei led the team, made up mainly of players from New Taipei City’s Er Chong Junior High School and a few from Xintai Junior High School, to the title at the Lew Hays Pony Field in Washington, Pennsylvania.
Lu, who had pitches 4-2/3 scoreless innings against Johnstown, Pennsylvania, in New Taipei City’s previous game, contributed another 3-2/3 innings with three strikeouts while surrendering five hits against Monterrey.
Photo: AP
With one out at the top of the fourth, New Taipei City put runners on first and second on the back of a Lee Cheng-yen double and Shih Cheng-yu’s walk, closing out the inning with a three-run frame following a fielder’s choice and error.
They added an insurance run at the top of the fifth on an infield grounder from Lee Cheng-yen.
After a brief stint in relief for Pan Ting-hao, who gave up one run, closer Lee took to the mound with the bases loaded in the bottom of the fifth.
Lee put in a solid performance, sealing the championship by striking out the next seven hitters while only giving up two hits.
The series is an international tournament for players aged 13 and 14.
New Taipei City qualified for the tournament as the Asia-Pacific Zone champions. Their first game in the US was a 6-1 win against Guaynabo, the Caribbean Zone champions. They lost their next game 4-2 against Johnstown, Pennsylvania, but earned a second chance against them with a 12-0 shutout of Bay County, Michigan.
They did not spurn the chance at redress, beating Johnstown twice to reach the final. Their 7-3 win in Game 15 forced a third encounter in Game 17, which New Taipei City won 6-1 to set up the grand final clash against the Mexico Zone champions.
The title is the third collected by New Taipei City, coming after their 2016 and 2018 triumphs.
The previous Taiwanese team to win the Pony Championship was Taipei in 2019.
Elsewhere in Pennsylvania, the Fu Lin Little League team participated in the opening ceremony at the Little League Baseball World Series in South Williamsport.
Taipei’s Fu Lin Elementary School earned their place at the Howard J. Lamade Stadium after last month winning the Asia-Pacific Region Championship with victory over a team representing South Korea.
They were to play their first game yesterday.
An 82-year-old man on Saturday set off from Kaohsiung’s Sizihwan Bay (西子灣) to circumnavigate Taiwan in a sailboat in 29 days. Chinese Taipei Sailing Association vice president Chan Cheng-feng said the trip had been a dream of his for the past 40 years. Chan, who also heads the Kaohsiung Municipal Athletics Federation’s sailing committee, has been working to promote the sport in Taiwan since leaving the Marine Corps in 1976. The biggest challenge has been ensuring that people learn how to deal with problems at sea and know how to avoid danger, Chan said. The octogenarian said it is exciting to “still be having
As David Popovici has accelerated past his older rivals in the pool this summer, it seemed inevitable that the skinny 17-year-old would threaten world records. The only surprise when he broke the 100m freestyle mark in Rome on Saturday was that he got so quick so fast. On Friday, the Romanian had become only the fourth man in history to swim under 47 seconds as he set a European record to win his semi-final at the European Aquatics Championships in Rome. That was more than half a second faster than his gold-medal time at the FINA World Championships in June. On Saturday,
Brazilian outsider Beatriz Haddad Maia on Thursday toppled Iga Swiatek 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 to reach the quarter-finals of the WTA Toronto Masters. The South American, ranked 24th in the world, beat her third top-10 opponent this season, but notched her first career win over a world No. 1 as she clawed out the victory in three hours. Haddad Maia, who won titles at Nottingham and Birmingham in June, became the first Brazilian to reach the quarters at a WTA 1000 tournament. She was the first from her country to face a No. 1 since Telian Pereira lost to Serena Williams at Roland
RESPECTING ELDERS: Raducanu said that her chance to share the court with Williams, who had already won four titles when the British teenager was born, ‘was a true honor’ Serena Williams’ farewell tour on Tuesday suffered another bump in the road with a 6-4, 6-0 opening round loss to Emma Raducanu at the Western & Southern Open, one of the last tune-up events before the final Grand Slam of the American great’s career. Williams has just one professional tournament remaining before the US Open, where she would have one last chance to tie Margaret Court’s record of 24 Grand Slam titles. After a sluggish start in the WTA 1000 event in Cincinnati, Ohio, Williams gave the sold-out crowd something to cheer about in the first set when she crushed back-to-back aces