New Taipei City triumph at youth baseball event

Staff writer, with CNA





New Taipei City clinched the Pony League youth baseball World Series Championship after a 4-1 triumph over Monterrey, Mexico, in the US on Wednesday.

A solid outing from pitcher Lu Gaun-wei led the team, made up mainly of players from New Taipei City’s Er Chong Junior High School and a few from Xintai Junior High School, to the title at the Lew Hays Pony Field in Washington, Pennsylvania.

Lu, who had pitches 4-2/3 scoreless innings against Johnstown, Pennsylvania, in New Taipei City’s previous game, contributed another 3-2/3 innings with three strikeouts while surrendering five hits against Monterrey.

Asia-Pacific Region champions New Taipei City participate in the opening ceremony of the Little League World Series baseball tournament in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday. Photo: AP

With one out at the top of the fourth, New Taipei City put runners on first and second on the back of a Lee Cheng-yen double and Shih Cheng-yu’s walk, closing out the inning with a three-run frame following a fielder’s choice and error.

They added an insurance run at the top of the fifth on an infield grounder from Lee Cheng-yen.

After a brief stint in relief for Pan Ting-hao, who gave up one run, closer Lee took to the mound with the bases loaded in the bottom of the fifth.

Lee put in a solid performance, sealing the championship by striking out the next seven hitters while only giving up two hits.

The series is an international tournament for players aged 13 and 14.

New Taipei City qualified for the tournament as the Asia-Pacific Zone champions. Their first game in the US was a 6-1 win against Guaynabo, the Caribbean Zone champions. They lost their next game 4-2 against Johnstown, Pennsylvania, but earned a second chance against them with a 12-0 shutout of Bay County, Michigan.

They did not spurn the chance at redress, beating Johnstown twice to reach the final. Their 7-3 win in Game 15 forced a third encounter in Game 17, which New Taipei City won 6-1 to set up the grand final clash against the Mexico Zone champions.

The title is the third collected by New Taipei City, coming after their 2016 and 2018 triumphs.

The previous Taiwanese team to win the Pony Championship was Taipei in 2019.

Elsewhere in Pennsylvania, the Fu Lin Little League team participated in the opening ceremony at the Little League Baseball World Series in South Williamsport.

Taipei’s Fu Lin Elementary School earned their place at the Howard J. Lamade Stadium after last month winning the Asia-Pacific Region Championship with victory over a team representing South Korea.

They were to play their first game yesterday.