Popovici clocks third-fastest 200m free for Euro gold

AFP, ROME





Romanian teenager David Popovici on Monday swam the third- fastest time in history to claim the men’s 200m freestyle gold at the European Aquatics Championships in Rome.

Popovici, who turns 18 next month, cruised to victory in 1 minute, 42.97 seconds, with Switzerland’s Antonio Djakovic in second place and Austria’s Felix Auboeck third, both more than two seconds behind.

Germany’s Paul Biedermann has held the world record of 1 minute, 42 seconds since 2009, which he set in the Italian capital.

Romania’s David Popovici bows after winning the men’s 200m freestyle final during the European Aquatics Championships in Rome on Monday. Photo: AFP

On Saturday, Popovici claimed the world record in the 100m freestyle after taking double gold at the World Championships in June.

“It was a hard race to swim and I think my time is well-earned. This is an excellent time,” Popovici said.

“Finally, I could go under 1:43, which is great. The immediate plans are to relax a bit tomorrow and then test the waters in the 400m.”

Popovici is today to swim in the preliminary heats of the 400m.

France won the mixed 4x100m freestyle relay in 3 minutes, 22.8 seconds, with Britain in second and Sweden in third.

“After the little disappointment in the 200m events it was a great pleasure to win this medal,” Maxime Grousset said after France earned bronze in the men’s 4x200m and the women finished sixth. “We have a great team and we are really satisfied.”

Italy were fourth despite leading at the halfway mark, but there was reason to celebrate for the crowd.

Home favorite Simona Quadarella added to her 800m freestyle gold by clinching the women’s 1500m in 15 minutes, 54.15 seconds.