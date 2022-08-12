Real Madrid defeat Eintracht Frankfurt

‘GOOD START’: Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti said that it was not an easy game, but once his side got in front, they controlled the match well from then on

AFP, HELSINKI





Goals on Wednesday from David Alaba and Karim Benzema gave Real Madrid a 2-0 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt and a fifth UEFA Super Cup at the Olympic Stadium in Helsinki.

While Frankfurt were dangerous, particularly in the first half, Madrid’s experience and individual quality saw them through, as it did so often in their victorious 2021-2022 Champions League campaign.

The annual match pits the UEFA Champions League and Europa League winners against each other.

Real Madrid defender David Alaba celebrates with the UEFA Super Cup trophy after they defeated Eintracht Frankfurt at the Olympic Stadium in Helsinki on Wednesday. Photo: AFP

“It wasn’t an easy game, they were entrenched in their own half, but we managed to score and we controlled it well afterwards,” Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti told Movistar TV. “At the start of the season, you can’t expect the team to be already at 100 percent, but we won and we have started the season well. I believe it can help us achieve better results and winning helps motivate the players.”

It was a particularly memorable evening for veteran French striker Benzema whose goal took him to 324 for the Spanish side, one more than Raul.

Only Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored 450, has more Real goals than Benzema.

Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema, left, and Eintracht Frankfurt defender Tuta, second right, vie for the ball during the UEFA Super Cup in Helsinki on Wednesday. Photo: AFP

“Now he’s in line for the Ballon d’Or. Is there any doubt? For me, no,” Ancelotti said.

Frankfurt had the best of the early stages, with Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois forced into a stunning anticipation save when one-on-one with Daichi Kamada in the 14th minute.

Madrid almost got their first, when Benzema released Vinicius to curl past Kevin Trapp in the penalty box, only for Tuta to clear the ball off the line.

With Madrid dominating possession, Frankfurt mounted several counterattacks until Madrid launched a counter of their own in the 37th minute.

A diving Trapp got his fingertips to a goal-bound shot by Vinicius, pushing the ball out for a corner.

From the ensuing play, Benzema linked with Casemiro just next to the right post.

The Brazilian sucked in several Frankfurt defenders and a diving Trapp, before heading back to an unmarked Alaba who scored from close range.

After the goal, Madrid stepped it up a gear and should have gone 2-0 up, with Benzema uncharacteristically dragging the ball wide with the goal begging in the 41st minute.

Madrid’s quality became more obvious in the second half, with Trapp saving a deflected Vinicius shot in the 54th minute and Casemiro hitting the crossbar with 61 minutes gone.

Borussia Dortmund loanee Ansgar Knauff had a chance saved just minutes later, before Vinicius and Benzema combined to put Madrid 2-0 up.

Vinicius skated down the left before slicing the ball back seemingly unsighted for the Frenchman to hammer home from the edge of the box.

Frankfurt fought hard in the closing stages, but Madrid dominated the game to win their fifth Super Cup from eight attempts.

Alaba praised his team’s determination to continue their stellar form from last season.

Frankfurt captain Sebastian Rode lamented his side’s failures to take their opportunities.

“Against the Champions League winners you have to take your chances,” he told broadcaster DAZN. “We didn’t take ours in the decisive moments.”