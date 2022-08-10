Taiwanese take top three spots at US e-sports event

Staff writer, with CNA





Three Taiwanese took the top three spots in the King of Fighters XV e-sports competition at the Evolution Championship Series (EVO) in Las Vegas.

The trophy this year went to Tseng Chia-chen, who defeated Lin Chia-hung 3-1 in the grand final on Sunday, while third place went to Chen Sui-yang.

All three reached the top eight after qualifying in the preliminaries last week.

Taiwanese professional gamer Tseng Chia-chen holds the King of Fighters XV trophy at this year’s Evolution Championship Series e-sports competition in Las Vegas after winning the grand final on Sunday. Photo: screen grab from Twitter

“Seeing the entire top three being Taiwanese made me really happy,” Tseng, who competed under his gamer tag ZJZ, was quoted as saying in an Upcomer report.

Tseng entered as the No. 1 seed, but because he lacked a real sponsor, he almost had to skip the event, the report said.

He said he hoped the victory would enable him to land a long-term sponsor.

This year’s EVO, an annual e-sports event that focuses exclusively on fighting games, was held from Friday to Sunday.