Three Taiwanese took the top three spots in the King of Fighters XV e-sports competition at the Evolution Championship Series (EVO) in Las Vegas.
The trophy this year went to Tseng Chia-chen, who defeated Lin Chia-hung 3-1 in the grand final on Sunday, while third place went to Chen Sui-yang.
All three reached the top eight after qualifying in the preliminaries last week.
Photo: screen grab from Twitter
“Seeing the entire top three being Taiwanese made me really happy,” Tseng, who competed under his gamer tag ZJZ, was quoted as saying in an Upcomer report.
Tseng entered as the No. 1 seed, but because he lacked a real sponsor, he almost had to skip the event, the report said.
He said he hoped the victory would enable him to land a long-term sponsor.
This year’s EVO, an annual e-sports event that focuses exclusively on fighting games, was held from Friday to Sunday.
Erik ten Hag’s first competitive game as manager tomorrow should herald a fresh start for Manchester Untied, but familiar failings behind the scenes have made the Dutchman’s difficult job an almost impossible one. Ten Hag’s predecessor Ralf Rangnick signed off from his miserable caretaker spell last season by stating that the United squad needed “open heart surgery” and up to 10 new players after laboring to a sixth-placed finish in the English Premier League. So far, only three new faces have arrived at Old Trafford — Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia and Christian Eriksen. The United squad is arguably weaker than last season, with
Taiwanese infielder Chang Yu on Saturday made his major league pitching debut when he was pulled off third base in the bottom of the eighth to preserve the Tampa Bay Rays’ bullpen in their 9-1 loss to the Detroit Tigers. Chang’s chance to take the mound came as the Tigers’ scoring was already out of hand for the Rays. Detroit mounted a rare offensive outburst, leading Rays manager Kevin Cash to preserve his pitchers by allowing Chang to throw an inning. He retired Willi Castro on what the scoreboard called a 40mph curveball, but Detroit’s Jonathan Schoop hit the next pitch for
Australia’s Donna Lobban said she and her Scottish husband Greg Lobban would not be signing “divorce papers” after she beat him in mixed doubles squash competition at the Commonwealth Games on Friday. Donna Lobban and her partner, Cameron Pilley, came back from a game down to win 9-11, 11-8, 11-8 and reach the semi-finals in Birmingham, England. The defending champion, 35, said she was braced for her husband’s reaction. “I might have to put up with him being in a terrible mood for a while, but if I had lost it would have been him putting up with me being in a
Taiwan scored 15 runs in four innings against Italy in their final game in the opening round of the WBSC U-12 Baseball World Cup in Tainan on Tuesday night. The 15-0 victory lifted Taiwan’s record in the tournament played at the Asia-Pacific International Baseball Stadium to four wins and one defeat before they play in the super round starting today. Taiwan wasted no time on Tuesday, with Ou Tzu-chiao singling to center field while Wu Sheng-zhi opened the scoring in the bottom of the first. After a scoreless second inning, Taiwan put up video game numbers sending nine players to the home plate