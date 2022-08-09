Taiwan’s Chang Yu and Yandy Diaz on Sunday drew bases-loaded walks in a seven-run ninth inning, leading the Tampa Bay Rays to a 7-0 win over the Detroit Tigers.
With the game scoreless in the ninth, Isaac Parades hit a one-out single off Tigers closer Gregory Soto (2-6), then took third on a two-out double by Francisco Mejia. Soto walked Jose Siri to load the bases, then missed on a 3-2 pitch to Chang. Soto walked Diaz, his fourth batter of the inning, to make it 2-0.
“When you go up there in the ninth inning of a scoreless game, your first impulse is to do something big,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “It isn’t easy to still have the patience to lay off close pitches, but that’s what we were able to do. That turned into a fun inning.”
Photo: AP
Jason Foley replaced Soto and allowed a two-run single to Brandon Lowe, a two-run double by Randy Arozarena and an RBI single by Roman Quinn. Paredes, the 11th batter of the inning, struck out.
The Rays are the first team in the modern era to break a scoreless tie in the ninth inning or later with seven or more runs, all with two outs.
“It’s two outs and a run on first, and you feel like you are still in command of everything,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said. “Even after a soft double, you still have control — you just need to get the next guy out. Soto just lost his command of everything and it turned into an ugly ending.”
Rays opener Drew Rasmussen pitched three scoreless innings and Colin Poche (4-1) got the win.
“[Cash] told me two or three days ago that I was going to have a short outing to manage my innings, but he didn’t tell me how long that meant,” Rasmussen said. “When I hadn’t allowed a hit in the first three, I came back to the clubhouse to try to hide from him, but he found me and told me I was done.”
“I can’t complain, especially when the bullpen puts up six more zeroes and the offense gives us seven runs in the ninth,” he added.
In other games, it was:
‧ Guardians 1, Astros 0
‧ Pirates 8, Orioles 1
‧ Phillies 13, Nationals 1
‧ Reds 4, Brewers 2
‧ Blue Jays 3, Twins 2
‧ Royals 13, Red Sox 5
‧ Cardinals 12, Yankees 9
‧ Marlins 3, Cubs 0
‧ White Sox 8, Rangers 2
‧ Giants 6, Athletics 4
‧ Mets 5, Braves 2
‧ Diamondbacks 6, Rockies 4
‧ Mariners 6, Angels 3
‧ Dodgers 4, Padres 0
