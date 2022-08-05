Signings to watch as EPL arrives

AFP, MANCHESTER, England





English Premier League (EPL) clubs have flexed their financial muscle once more in the race for the world’s best talent ahead of todays start of the 2022-2023 season, when five of the biggest signings of the summer will be looking to make an impact:

ERLING HAALAND

(MANCHESTER CITY)

Manchester City’s Erling Haaland reacts after the Community Shield match against Liverpool at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, England, on Saturday last week. Photo: Reuters

City have addressed their need for a central striker and got one of the most highly sought after players in the world to do so after beating off competition for Haaland.

The Norwegian’s buyout clause from Borussia Dortmund was a bargain at ￡51 million (US$62 million), but the reported signing-on fee, agents fees and wages over the course of a five-year contract would reportedly set City back ￡190 million.

Haaland might have had a debut to forget as he missed practically an open goal in City’s 3-1 defeat to Liverpool in the Community Shield on Saturday last week, but Pep Guardiola warned that as his side’s challenges for the title, “the goals will come.”

Then-Ajax player Lisandro Martinez attends a training session at Stamford Bridge in London ahead of their Champions League match against Chelsea on Nov. 4, 2019. Photo: AFP

Haaland scored 86 goals in 89 games for Dortmund and although he has been signed as the final piece to get Guardiola’s men over the line in the Champions League, his arrival makes the champions favorites for a fifth league title in six years.

DARWIN NUNEZ

(LIVERPOOL)

Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus celebrates after scoring a goal against Sevilla at the Emirates Stadium in London on Saturday last week. Photo: AFP

In contrast to Haaland, Nunez had the perfect start to his Liverpool careeer by scoring and winning a penalty against City in the Community Shield.

The Reds have banked on the Uruguayan to evolve their attacking options after the departure of Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich.

Nunez cost an initial 75 million euros (US$76.2 million) from SL Benfica, but that fee could rise to 100 million euros depending on his success at Anfield.

Chelsea’s Raheem Sterling looks on during their friendly against Charlotte at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, on July 20. Photo: AFP

Luis Diaz is expected to take the place of Mane on the left of Liverpool’s front three with Nunez phasing out Roberto Firmino.

His aerial presence offers Juergen Klopp’s men a different focal point in attack, but it could take some time for the Reds to adjust.

LISANDRO MARTINEZ

(MANCHESTER UNITED)

Much of the debate over United’s only big-money signing has surrounded on how his diminutive 1.8m presence will cope with the rigours of the Premier League.

The Argentine is well-known to new United manager Erik ten Hag, who signed Martinez for Ajax.

A ￡57 million transfer fee suggests that Ten Hag sees Martinez as a regular starter at Old Trafford, but it remains to be seen in what position.

RAHEEM STERLING

(CHELSEA)

A key player in City’s first two Premier League title triumphs under Guardiola, Sterling found himself slowly edged out at the Etihad by the arrival of Jack Grealish and the emergence of Phil Foden.

Still a vital part of England manager Gareth Southgate’s plans in a FIFA World Cup year, Sterling has moved south to become the face of Chelsea’s new era.

The 27-year-old was the Blues’ first signing since Todd Boehly’s consortium bought the club from Roman Abramovich.

Chelsea badly need a goalscorer if they are to compete with City and Liverpool for the title, and Sterling is the most likely member of Thomas Tuchel’s squad to get 20 goals.

Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal)

Jesus was another victim of the wealth of attacking talent at City as the Brazilian hopes to relaunch his career at the Emirates ahead of the World Cup.

Despite winning seven major trophies at the Etihad, Jesus never became the successor to Sergio Aguero City hoped they were buying six years ago.

Arsenal badly needed a striker after the departures of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette.