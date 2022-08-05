The players move slowly and cautiously, each carrying a rifle, hunting their enemies in steaming jungles, baking deserts or even the surface of Mars.
They can hear, see and shoot their foes, but the field of battle is actually a vast warehouse north of Paris and the players are moving in immersive worlds thanks to virtual reality (VR) headsets.
This is the latest attempt to bring an element of physical exercise to the world of competitive video games known as e-sports.
Photo: AFP
The “lack of real physical exertion” is “one of the reasons why e-sports are not considered real sport”, Jean Mariotte, the founder of Esports Virtual Arenas (EVA), told reporters at the warehouse, the first of 14 arenas to be opened across France and Belgium.
E-sports tournaments feature hundreds of players often gathered in massive halls sitting comfortably while they battle it out on their favorite games for prize money and kudos. Mariotte hopes to upend that model by mixing physical activity with gaming in what is called free-roam virtual reality.
The most successful game of this type is Hado, a dodgeball-style activity where players fling fireballs at each other in an attempt to prevail.
Photo: AP
“You see the environment as it really is, but special effects are added on top,” said Ludovic Donati, whose company Volt Events promotes Hado and other games.
Hado is huge in Japan and its promoters are keen to push it elsewhere.
However, Hado and EVA are still in experimental stages and have limitations.
So far, EVA is limited to the kind of shoot ’em up game with niche appeal.
It could well be popular with pre-wedding “stag” parties or other group get-togethers — even if players end up sweaty.
On the upside, the instructions are simple.
Before playing, an instructor tells players: “To run, you just run. To squat, you just squat.”
While EVA could find its niche in the leisure market, Hado is a proper workout.
Games are so intense that they only last for 80 seconds, Donati said.
Nevertheless, both games seem to have solved the problem that has dogged VR from the outset — motion sickness.
“One out of two people couldn’t stand it,” Donati said of the experience of standing still in the real world while moving around virtually.
He said this was why so many older-style VR rooms had closed down.
Promoters of EVA and Hado see a brighter future for their products, positioning them as rising sports rather than glorified video games.
“You have to adapt to motivate today’s young people to do sport, you have to stimulate them with something that interests them a little more,” Donati said.
Hado already has teams and competitions set up in France, and EVA is planning to capitalize on the Paris Olympics in 2024, hoping to have 100 arenas in the country by then.
Mathieu Lacrouts of video game communications agency Hurrah is one convert to EVA, telling reporters he tried it at a corporate event and was surprised by the “unanimously positive” feedback.
“Everyone got caught up in the game,” he said, even those who do not normally play video games.
The Kaohsiung Steelers have confirmed rumors that they are trying to recruit NBA star Jeremy Lin for next season, admitting they face challenges, but saying they are not giving up. Steelers general manager Kenny Kao told the Central News Agency in an interview in Taipei this week that the Steelers are trying to enlist Lin, but face competition from other P.League+ clubs. “If you have a great talent, you have someone that’s a legendary figure and likely the best Asian basketball player ever, and you don’t pursue that kind of talent, you’re not doing your job right,” Kao said. Lin rose to fame
English cyclist Matt Walls was on Sunday involved in a horror crash at the Commonwealth Games when he was catapulted over the barriers and into the crowds at the Lee Valley VeloPark. The Olympic omnium champion, competing in the men’s 15km scratch qualifiers at the London venue, received treatment for more than 40 minutes before being taken away by ambulance. Spectators were also hurt after Walls and his bike came over the top of the barriers on the high banking of a corner. Two other riders — the Isle of Man’s Matt Bostock and Canada’s Derek Gee — were also taken to hospital,
RUSTY: Seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams lost the first singles match she has played since losing to Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei 49 weeks ago in Chicago Taiwan’s Tseng Chun-hsin on Monday defeated Nick Chappell of the US 6-4, 6-4 at the Los Cabos Open in Mexico, his third victory on the ATP Tour this season. The 20-year-old won 84 percent of points on his first serve and did not face a break point to advance after 1 hour, 31 minutes. The Taiwanese, who earlier this season lifted ATP Challenger Tour trophies in Bengaluru, India, and Murcia, Spain, before he made his debut at the French Open, next faces reigning champion Cameron Norris of Britain. In Washington, three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray of Britain crashed out in the opening
NATIONAL HEROES: The victory put an end to England’s 56-year drought without a major tournament win, with Queen Elizabeth II calling the Lionesses ‘an inspiration’ England manager Sarina Wiegman on Sunday said “the world will change” for her players after the Lionesses won the UEFA Women’s Euro with a 2-1 extra-time victory over Germany at a sold-out Wembley. In front of a record crowd of 87,192 for any match in the history of the European Championships, Chloe Kelly prodded home the winner in the 110th minute to deliver England women’s first major tournament win. “The world will change, we know that,” said Wiegman, whose post-match news conference was interrupted by the England squad singing “football’s coming home.” “We change society and that’s what we want, that’s so much