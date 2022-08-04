Australian swim star Emma McKeon became the most decorated athlete in Commonwealth Games history on Tuesday by winning her 19th medal as Jacob Kiplimo raced to victory in the 10,000m on the first day of track and field.
McKeon reached the landmark in the mixed 4x100m medley relay final with Australia taking gold.
She pulled one ahead of shooters Michael Gault and Phil Adams, and fellow swim star Chad le Clos, who has endured a nightmare Games in Birmingham.
Photo: AFP
The 30-year-old South African had looked set to take the record himself when he came to Birmingham, but so far he has just a silver medal to show for his efforts.
On another dramatic night of action in the pool, Adam Peaty showed the mentality that has brought him three Olympic titles.
The 27-year-old Englishman admitted to being at the “bottom of the bottom” after his shock defeat in the 100m, but bounced back on Tuesday to take gold in the 50m.
Photo: AFP
“I had two options this morning: I either fight or don’t fight,” he told the BBC. “Everyone who knows me, knows I fight.”
The evening again belonged to dominant Australia, who have now won 22 golds at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre out of a total of 43 on offer.
Uganda’s Jacob Kiplimo made light of the absence of two-time world 10,000m champion Joseph Cheptegei by destroying his compatriot’s Commonwealth Games record at Alexander Stadium.
Kiplimo, who took bronze at the recent world championships, celebrated with a dance on crossing the line after finishing in 27 minutes, 9.19 seconds, ahead of Kenyan pair Daniel Ebenyo and Kibiwott Kandie.
“I think for me for winning this Commonwealth Games title was everything, the most important thing for me this season, but I still have a lot of things to do in the future at the Olympics and world championships,” the 21-year-old Olympic bronze medalist said.
There were golds too for Australia’s Nina Kennedy, who built on her bronze in the World Athletics Championships to take the pole vault title with a best of 4.60m, and Chioma Onyekwere of Nigeria in the discus with a throw of 61.70m.
England’s Jake Jarman claimed a fourth gold medal on the final day of gymnastics, while compatriot Joe Fraser grabbed his third with victory in the parallel bars.
“I’m going to find somewhere in my house to store them [the medals] — maybe a glass cabinet or something like that, if there’s space,” 20-year-old Jarman said.
On another stellar day for the home nation, Alice Kinsella won the women’s floor, while Australia’s Kate McDonald won gold in the women’s balance beam. Cypriot Ilias Georgiou won the men’s horizontal bar.
England finished with 10 gold medals out of a total of 14 in the artistic gymnastics.
The Kaohsiung Steelers have confirmed rumors that they are trying to recruit NBA star Jeremy Lin for next season, admitting they face challenges, but saying they are not giving up. Steelers general manager Kenny Kao told the Central News Agency in an interview in Taipei this week that the Steelers are trying to enlist Lin, but face competition from other P.League+ clubs. “If you have a great talent, you have someone that’s a legendary figure and likely the best Asian basketball player ever, and you don’t pursue that kind of talent, you’re not doing your job right,” Kao said. Lin rose to fame
English cyclist Matt Walls was on Sunday involved in a horror crash at the Commonwealth Games when he was catapulted over the barriers and into the crowds at the Lee Valley VeloPark. The Olympic omnium champion, competing in the men’s 15km scratch qualifiers at the London venue, received treatment for more than 40 minutes before being taken away by ambulance. Spectators were also hurt after Walls and his bike came over the top of the barriers on the high banking of a corner. Two other riders — the Isle of Man’s Matt Bostock and Canada’s Derek Gee — were also taken to hospital,
NATIONAL HEROES: The victory put an end to England’s 56-year drought without a major tournament win, with Queen Elizabeth II calling the Lionesses ‘an inspiration’ England manager Sarina Wiegman on Sunday said “the world will change” for her players after the Lionesses won the UEFA Women’s Euro with a 2-1 extra-time victory over Germany at a sold-out Wembley. In front of a record crowd of 87,192 for any match in the history of the European Championships, Chloe Kelly prodded home the winner in the 110th minute to deliver England women’s first major tournament win. “The world will change, we know that,” said Wiegman, whose post-match news conference was interrupted by the England squad singing “football’s coming home.” “We change society and that’s what we want, that’s so much
RUSTY: Seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams lost the first singles match she has played since losing to Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei 49 weeks ago in Chicago Taiwan’s Tseng Chun-hsin on Monday defeated Nick Chappell of the US 6-4, 6-4 at the Los Cabos Open in Mexico, his third victory on the ATP Tour this season. The 20-year-old won 84 percent of points on his first serve and did not face a break point to advance after 1 hour, 31 minutes. The Taiwanese, who earlier this season lifted ATP Challenger Tour trophies in Bengaluru, India, and Murcia, Spain, before he made his debut at the French Open, next faces reigning champion Cameron Norris of Britain. In Washington, three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray of Britain crashed out in the opening