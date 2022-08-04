McKeon makes history in Birmingham

KEY MOMENTS: While swimmer Emma McKeon won her 19th Commonwealth medal, Jacob Kiplimo celebrated completing the 10,000m in record time with a dance

AFP, BIRMINGHAM, England





Australian swim star Emma McKeon became the most decorated athlete in Commonwealth Games history on Tuesday by winning her 19th medal as Jacob Kiplimo raced to victory in the 10,000m on the first day of track and field.

McKeon reached the landmark in the mixed 4x100m medley relay final with Australia taking gold.

She pulled one ahead of shooters Michael Gault and Phil Adams, and fellow swim star Chad le Clos, who has endured a nightmare Games in Birmingham.

Uganda’s Jacob Kiplimo celebrates as he wins the Commonwealth Games men’s 10,000m final at Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, England, on Tuesday. Photo: AFP

The 30-year-old South African had looked set to take the record himself when he came to Birmingham, but so far he has just a silver medal to show for his efforts.

On another dramatic night of action in the pool, Adam Peaty showed the mentality that has brought him three Olympic titles.

The 27-year-old Englishman admitted to being at the “bottom of the bottom” after his shock defeat in the 100m, but bounced back on Tuesday to take gold in the 50m.

Bronze medalist Emma McKeon, left, and silver medalist Shayna Jack, right, congratulate gold medalist Mollie O’Callaghan after the Commonwealth Games women’s 100m freestyle swimming final at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre in Birmingham, England, on Tuesday. All three are from Australia. Photo: AFP

“I had two options this morning: I either fight or don’t fight,” he told the BBC. “Everyone who knows me, knows I fight.”

The evening again belonged to dominant Australia, who have now won 22 golds at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre out of a total of 43 on offer.

Uganda’s Jacob Kiplimo made light of the absence of two-time world 10,000m champion Joseph Cheptegei by destroying his compatriot’s Commonwealth Games record at Alexander Stadium.

Kiplimo, who took bronze at the recent world championships, celebrated with a dance on crossing the line after finishing in 27 minutes, 9.19 seconds, ahead of Kenyan pair Daniel Ebenyo and Kibiwott Kandie.

“I think for me for winning this Commonwealth Games title was everything, the most important thing for me this season, but I still have a lot of things to do in the future at the Olympics and world championships,” the 21-year-old Olympic bronze medalist said.

There were golds too for Australia’s Nina Kennedy, who built on her bronze in the World Athletics Championships to take the pole vault title with a best of 4.60m, and Chioma Onyekwere of Nigeria in the discus with a throw of 61.70m.

England’s Jake Jarman claimed a fourth gold medal on the final day of gymnastics, while compatriot Joe Fraser grabbed his third with victory in the parallel bars.

“I’m going to find somewhere in my house to store them [the medals] — maybe a glass cabinet or something like that, if there’s space,” 20-year-old Jarman said.

On another stellar day for the home nation, Alice Kinsella won the women’s floor, while Australia’s Kate McDonald won gold in the women’s balance beam. Cypriot Ilias Georgiou won the men’s horizontal bar.

England finished with 10 gold medals out of a total of 14 in the artistic gymnastics.