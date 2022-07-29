Scherzer superb, Mets sweep Subway Series

AP, NEW YORK





Starling Marte on Wednesday singled home the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning as the New York Mets beat the crosstown Yankees 3-2 for a two-game sweep of their Subway Series.

Max Scherzer was marvelous on his 38th birthday, striking out Aaron Judge three times to help the Mets take a 2-0 lead into the eighth inning.

Gleyber Torres tied it with a two-run homer off inexperienced reliever David Peterson, normally a starter.

New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer winds up during their MLB game against the New York Yankees at Citi Field in New York on Wednesday. Photo: AP

Less than an hour after the game, the slumping Yankees boosted their lineup by acquiring outfielder Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals in a trade for three minor-leaguers.

“It’s another great hitter,” manager Aaron Boone said. “Benintendi’s a great hitter. Gets on base at a really high clip, hits from the left side, so yeah — gives you some balance... I’ll be excited to write his name in.”

Pete Alonso homered early off Domingo German, while Francisco Lindor had an RBI single for the Mets before a sellout crowd at Citi Field.

Making his Subway Series debut, Scherzer permitted five hits over seven innings and struck out six — including Judge in two big situations.

Judge, who leads the majors with 38 home runs, fanned three times on sliders from Scherzer.

The first came with two on to end the third, and the last with runners at the corners to finish the seventh.

With chanting fans of both teams on their feet in the crowd of 43,693 and sensing the big moment, Judge fouled off the only fastball he saw.

Then he whiffed on a slider down and away, the 99th and final pitch from Scherzer.

Eduardo Escobar doubled on the first pitch from Wandy Peralta (2-3), who entered in the ninth on his 31st birthday. Escobar advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt by Tomas Nido, who doubled and scored earlier.

Escobar held at third when Brandon Nimmo reached on an infield single that a lunging Peralta was unable to corral cleanly. Marte then ripped a line drive into left field over a drawn-in infield to give the Mets their ninth walk-off win against the Yankees.

Seth Lugo (2-2) struck out three in 1-2/3 scoreless innings for the win.

The Mets extended their National League East lead to three games over the Atlanta Braves with their seventh victory in their past nine meetings against the Yankees.

This series marked only the second time the city rivals were both in first place when they squared off. The other came in April 2015.

With the Mets’ win on Wednesday, the Empire State Building in Manhattan was lit in blue and orange all night.

Scuffling through an extended stretch for the first time all year, the American League East-leading Yankees finished a 2-5 road trip coming out of the All-Star break. They have dropped 10 of their past 15 games.

In other games, it was:

‧ Athletics 4, Astros 2

‧ Blue Jays 1, Cardinals 6

‧ Brewers 10, Twins 4

‧ Diamondbacks 5, Giants 3

‧ Dodgers 7, Nationals 1

‧ Mariners 4, Rangers 2

‧ Orioles 4, Rays 6 (10i)

‧ Phillies 7, Braves 2

‧ Red Sox 6, Guardians 7

‧ Reds 5, Marlins 3

‧ Rockies 6, White Sox 5

‧ Royals 0, Angels 4

‧ Tigers 4, Padres 3