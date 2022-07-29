Starling Marte on Wednesday singled home the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning as the New York Mets beat the crosstown Yankees 3-2 for a two-game sweep of their Subway Series.
Max Scherzer was marvelous on his 38th birthday, striking out Aaron Judge three times to help the Mets take a 2-0 lead into the eighth inning.
Gleyber Torres tied it with a two-run homer off inexperienced reliever David Peterson, normally a starter.
Photo: AP
Less than an hour after the game, the slumping Yankees boosted their lineup by acquiring outfielder Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals in a trade for three minor-leaguers.
“It’s another great hitter,” manager Aaron Boone said. “Benintendi’s a great hitter. Gets on base at a really high clip, hits from the left side, so yeah — gives you some balance... I’ll be excited to write his name in.”
Pete Alonso homered early off Domingo German, while Francisco Lindor had an RBI single for the Mets before a sellout crowd at Citi Field.
Making his Subway Series debut, Scherzer permitted five hits over seven innings and struck out six — including Judge in two big situations.
Judge, who leads the majors with 38 home runs, fanned three times on sliders from Scherzer.
The first came with two on to end the third, and the last with runners at the corners to finish the seventh.
With chanting fans of both teams on their feet in the crowd of 43,693 and sensing the big moment, Judge fouled off the only fastball he saw.
Then he whiffed on a slider down and away, the 99th and final pitch from Scherzer.
Eduardo Escobar doubled on the first pitch from Wandy Peralta (2-3), who entered in the ninth on his 31st birthday. Escobar advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt by Tomas Nido, who doubled and scored earlier.
Escobar held at third when Brandon Nimmo reached on an infield single that a lunging Peralta was unable to corral cleanly. Marte then ripped a line drive into left field over a drawn-in infield to give the Mets their ninth walk-off win against the Yankees.
Seth Lugo (2-2) struck out three in 1-2/3 scoreless innings for the win.
The Mets extended their National League East lead to three games over the Atlanta Braves with their seventh victory in their past nine meetings against the Yankees.
This series marked only the second time the city rivals were both in first place when they squared off. The other came in April 2015.
With the Mets’ win on Wednesday, the Empire State Building in Manhattan was lit in blue and orange all night.
Scuffling through an extended stretch for the first time all year, the American League East-leading Yankees finished a 2-5 road trip coming out of the All-Star break. They have dropped 10 of their past 15 games.
In other games, it was:
‧ Athletics 4, Astros 2
‧ Blue Jays 1, Cardinals 6
‧ Brewers 10, Twins 4
‧ Diamondbacks 5, Giants 3
‧ Dodgers 7, Nationals 1
‧ Mariners 4, Rangers 2
‧ Orioles 4, Rays 6 (10i)
‧ Phillies 7, Braves 2
‧ Red Sox 6, Guardians 7
‧ Reds 5, Marlins 3
‧ Rockies 6, White Sox 5
‧ Royals 0, Angels 4
‧ Tigers 4, Padres 3
DANCING SHOES ON: Taiwan’s Chou Tien-chen showed some fine footwork in his win over Soong Joo Ven, including a rally featuring a look-away shot and a pirouette Tai Tzu-ying yesterday defeated Hsu Wen-chi 21-14, 21-17 in the semi-finals of the women’s singles at the Yonex Taipei Open, advancing to the championship match at the Super 300 Series event for the fifth time and giving her a shot at a third title this year. Tai defeated her third fellow Taiwanese in a row at the Taipei Heping Basketball Gymnasium with the semi-final win, but faces Saena Kawakami in the final today after the Japanese ousted compatriot Natsuki Nidaira 21-13, 21-11 in their semi-final. Hsu on Friday beat Lauren Lam of the US 18-21, 21-15, 21-15 to reach her first Super
The conversation about what track sensation Sydney McLaughlin will do next involves more than the clock. She brought the record in her 400m hurdles race down by nearly three-quarters of a second at the world championships, to a once-unthinkable mark of 50.68 seconds, but it was her run in the women’s 4x400m relay that might really get people wondering. The Paris Olympics start two years and two days from Sunday’s close of the world championships in Eugene, Oregon. McLaughlin is 22, with plenty of work yet to do in the hurdles, she said. However, she also hinted that the 400m-flat, or even the 100m
Armand Duplantis on Sunday brought down the curtain on the World Athletics Championships in stunning fashion, breaking his own pole vault world record in the final act of the 10-day meeting in Eugene, Oregon. After the US claimed emphatic victories in both the men’s and women’s 4x400m relays, Duplantis took center stage and duly delivered a perfect finale for the first championships on American soil. The Swede sailed over 6.21m to surpass his previous mark by 1cm — set in March en route to winning gold at the World Indoor Athletics Championships — and complete his collection of medals by claiming a
The heat was not to blame for the result, but rather the difficulty of finding training facilities, Taichung Futuro manager Henry Vom said in an interview yesterday two days after his team drew 3-3 against lowly AC Taipei in the Taiwan Football Premier League. Taichung on Sunday were at home against AC Taipei in a frantic game, with the visitors twice fighting back to share the points in a six-goal thriller. Within four minutes of kick-off, Taipei striker Lee Tsung-yang sprinted down the right flank and the Taichung defense failed to close him down. Lee blasted an angled shot that eluded goalkeeper Pan