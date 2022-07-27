BASKETBALL
Singletary contract extended
The Taipei Fubon Braves have extended the contract of two-time P.League+ finals Most Valuable Player Mike Singletary to the league’s 2022-2023 season following his strong performances over the past two seasons. The 1.98m American forward, also known as “Championship Mike,” played a major role in helping the Braves clinch back-to-back P.League+ championship titles since the league’s inaugural 2020-2021 season, the club said in a statement. Singletary saved his best for last in the finals series’ title-winning game on June 27, when he had 43 points and 13 rebounds. Regarding his upcoming third season with the Braves, Singletary said he was excited for another chance to win the championship. “We have a chance to do something special this year and go for that three-peat. It’s not going to be easy, but I can’t wait to go to battle with my brothers again,” Singletary said.
OLYMPICS
Paris unveils slogan
Organizers of the Paris Olympics on Monday marked the two-years-to-go milestone to the 2024 Games by unveiling the official slogan — “Games Wide Open” — and said they got fresh backing from French President Emmanuel Macron for their planned giant opening ceremony along the Seine River. Macron held talks in Paris with International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach and brought together ministers and security officials to review Olympic planning — signaling quickening efforts to ready the French capital for the July 26 to Aug. 11, 2024, Games. Amid questions over the costs and security for the opening ceremony, Paris 2024 president Tony Estanguet said that Macron, his interior minister and the Paris police chief reaffirmed “their total support for the organization of this ceremony on the Seine.”
RUGBY LEAGUE
Players refuse pride jersey
Seven players from the Manly Sea Eagles are to boycott an Australian rugby league match after refusing to wear the club’s one-off pride jersey, which shows support for the LGBTQ community, over “cultural and religious” beliefs, their coach said yesterday. The Sydney-based Sea Eagles are to wear rainbow-themed uniforms for a game against the Sydney Roosters tomorrow, a move unveiled earlier this week. It is the first time that a club in the National Rugby League has had a pride jersey. Manly coach Des Hasler apologized at a news conference for how the issue was handled, saying it was a “significant mistake” for the club not to consult the players before the jerseys were released. “None of the coaching staff nor the players had prior knowledge of the jersey. They are not wearing the jersey as it conflicts with their cultural and religious beliefs,” Hasler said. Josh Aloiai, Jason Saab, Christian Tuipulotu, Josh Schuster, Haumole Olakau’atu, Tolutau Koula and Toafofoa Sipley are the players missing the key match, Australian media said. The two teams are eighth and ninth in the table, with only six rounds of games to play. Only the top eight go into the next round of the campaign. The nation’s leader weighed in on the issue. “I certainly hope this is resolved,” Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said. “It’s a good thing that sport is more inclusive... It’s important in Australian society that we respect everyone for who they are.”
Taiwan’s World No. 2 Tai Tzu-ying yesterday made her first appearance at home in three years at the Yonex Taipei Open, easily beating world No. 127 Polina Buhrova of Ukraine 21-5, 21-7 in a 22-minute match. The Super 300 event has returned to the Heping Basketball Gymnasium after a two-year hiatus caused by COVID-19. Tai won the women’s singles title at the Taipei Open in 2012, 2016 and 2018, and while she withdrew from the Singapore Open last week due to a hamstring strain, she has already secured the Indonesia Open and the Thailand Open titles this season. In the men’s singles, world
DANCING SHOES ON: Taiwan’s Chou Tien-chen showed some fine footwork in his win over Soong Joo Ven, including a rally featuring a look-away shot and a pirouette Tai Tzu-ying yesterday defeated Hsu Wen-chi 21-14, 21-17 in the semi-finals of the women’s singles at the Yonex Taipei Open, advancing to the championship match at the Super 300 Series event for the fifth time and giving her a shot at a third title this year. Tai defeated her third fellow Taiwanese in a row at the Taipei Heping Basketball Gymnasium with the semi-final win, but faces Saena Kawakami in the final today after the Japanese ousted compatriot Natsuki Nidaira 21-13, 21-11 in their semi-final. Hsu on Friday beat Lauren Lam of the US 18-21, 21-15, 21-15 to reach her first Super
Taiwan’s Tai Tzu-ying yesterday advanced to the quarter-finals at the Yonex Taipei Open, easing past compatriot Hung En-tzu in just 20 minutes. Tai is back in Taiwan after five consecutive tournaments since May in Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore, during which she has battled some minor injuries. However, she showed no signs of discomfort in her second-round match yesterday with a 21-6, 21-8 victory at the Taipei Heping Basketball Gymnasium. Tai faces Pai Yu-po of Taiwan in the quarters today after Pai ousted Ishika Jaiswal of the US 21-12, 21-9. Two other Taiwanese won in the women’s singles, with Liang Ting-yu beating Thailand’s Supanida
Armand Duplantis on Sunday brought down the curtain on the World Athletics Championships in stunning fashion, breaking his own pole vault world record in the final act of the 10-day meeting in Eugene, Oregon. After the US claimed emphatic victories in both the men’s and women’s 4x400m relays, Duplantis took center stage and duly delivered a perfect finale for the first championships on American soil. The Swede sailed over 6.21m to surpass his previous mark by 1cm — set in March en route to winning gold at the World Indoor Athletics Championships — and complete his collection of medals by claiming a