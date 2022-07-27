SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





BASKETBALL

Singletary contract extended

The Taipei Fubon Braves have extended the contract of two-time P.League+ finals Most Valuable Player Mike Singletary to the league’s 2022-2023 season following his strong performances over the past two seasons. The 1.98m American forward, also known as “Championship Mike,” played a major role in helping the Braves clinch back-to-back P.League+ championship titles since the league’s inaugural 2020-2021 season, the club said in a statement. Singletary saved his best for last in the finals series’ title-winning game on June 27, when he had 43 points and 13 rebounds. Regarding his upcoming third season with the Braves, Singletary said he was excited for another chance to win the championship. “We have a chance to do something special this year and go for that three-peat. It’s not going to be easy, but I can’t wait to go to battle with my brothers again,” Singletary said.

OLYMPICS

Paris unveils slogan

Organizers of the Paris Olympics on Monday marked the two-years-to-go milestone to the 2024 Games by unveiling the official slogan — “Games Wide Open” — and said they got fresh backing from French President Emmanuel Macron for their planned giant opening ceremony along the Seine River. Macron held talks in Paris with International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach and brought together ministers and security officials to review Olympic planning — signaling quickening efforts to ready the French capital for the July 26 to Aug. 11, 2024, Games. Amid questions over the costs and security for the opening ceremony, Paris 2024 president Tony Estanguet said that Macron, his interior minister and the Paris police chief reaffirmed “their total support for the organization of this ceremony on the Seine.”

RUGBY LEAGUE

Players refuse pride jersey

Seven players from the Manly Sea Eagles are to boycott an Australian rugby league match after refusing to wear the club’s one-off pride jersey, which shows support for the LGBTQ community, over “cultural and religious” beliefs, their coach said yesterday. The Sydney-based Sea Eagles are to wear rainbow-themed uniforms for a game against the Sydney Roosters tomorrow, a move unveiled earlier this week. It is the first time that a club in the National Rugby League has had a pride jersey. Manly coach Des Hasler apologized at a news conference for how the issue was handled, saying it was a “significant mistake” for the club not to consult the players before the jerseys were released. “None of the coaching staff nor the players had prior knowledge of the jersey. They are not wearing the jersey as it conflicts with their cultural and religious beliefs,” Hasler said. Josh Aloiai, Jason Saab, Christian Tuipulotu, Josh Schuster, Haumole Olakau’atu, Tolutau Koula and Toafofoa Sipley are the players missing the key match, Australian media said. The two teams are eighth and ninth in the table, with only six rounds of games to play. Only the top eight go into the next round of the campaign. The nation’s leader weighed in on the issue. “I certainly hope this is resolved,” Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said. “It’s a good thing that sport is more inclusive... It’s important in Australian society that we respect everyone for who they are.”