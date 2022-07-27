Oakland Athletics pitcher Adam Oller on Monday sat at his locker a nervous wreck as he watched the stressful final few outs on a corner clubhouse TV, elbows on knees and knees bouncing into the air.
Lou Trivino eventually finished it and Oller finally had his first major-league win, more than four months in the making.
“I’m glad it’s over,” the 27-year-old said of the weight off his shoulders, the sheer relief, special game ball ready to be sent to his mother after Tony Kemp homered and hit a two-run double and Skye Bolt added a two-run shot as the A’s held off the red-hot Houston Astros 7-5 then celebrated Oller afterward with a beer shower.
Photo: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY
Oller (1-3) struck out four over five innings, allowing four runs — three earned — on four hits, and earned the victory in his sixth start and fourth stint of the year with Oakland that included some relief appearances.
He arrived in the trade in March that sent ace Chris Bassitt to the New York Mets. During one return to Triple-A Las Vegas, Oller was told to only throw fastballs until he rediscovered his rhythm.
“It’s unreal,” said Oller, who was born just outside Houston, Texas, and still lives in the area. “It only took four months, but we got it.”
Photo: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY
“It goes back to all the stuff in between, all the ups and downs in the minor leagues, all the long hours in the off-season working to finally get to this point,” he said. “It goes to trusting your stuff. That’s kind of been something I’ve dealt with in the past, not being as confident in myself, thinking I don’t deserve to be there.”
Elvis Andrus added an insurance RBI single in the eighth for Oakland before closer Trivino surrendered a solo homer to Chas McCormick, then finished for his ninth save by striking out Jeremy Pena with runners on first and second.
American League West-leading Houston took their first defeat after a 5-0 start since the All-Star break.
The Astros are an AL-best 28-10 dating to June 12 and are now 32-17 against the AL West.
“The bottom of their order, seven and eight, Bolt and Kemp, they beat us by themselves tonight,” manager Dusty Baker said. “We’ve certainly got to do better against them.”
Pena homered in the first for Houston before Kemp’s tying drive leading off the third against right-hander Jake Odorizzi (4-3), who had been 4-0 over his previous seven starts, but dealt with a blister this time that bothered him.
Yordan Alvarez came home on a double-steal in the sixth, and Pena doubled and scored on pitcher Domingo Acevedo’s throwing error on a pickoff attempt as Houston pulled within 6-4.
Oakland’s Chad Pinder made his third career start at first base and first since 2019.
In other games on Monday, it was:
‧ Brewers 0, Rockies 2
‧ Cubs 3, Pirates 2
‧ Diamondbacks 7, Giants 0
‧ Dodgers 1, Nationals 4
‧ Mariners 4, Rangers 3
‧ Orioles 5, Rays 1
‧ Phillies 6, Braves 4
‧ Red Sox 3, Guardians 1
‧ Reds 11, Marlins 2
‧ Royals 7, Angels 0
‧ Tigers 12, Padres 4
Taiwan’s World No. 2 Tai Tzu-ying yesterday made her first appearance at home in three years at the Yonex Taipei Open, easily beating world No. 127 Polina Buhrova of Ukraine 21-5, 21-7 in a 22-minute match. The Super 300 event has returned to the Heping Basketball Gymnasium after a two-year hiatus caused by COVID-19. Tai won the women’s singles title at the Taipei Open in 2012, 2016 and 2018, and while she withdrew from the Singapore Open last week due to a hamstring strain, she has already secured the Indonesia Open and the Thailand Open titles this season. In the men’s singles, world
DANCING SHOES ON: Taiwan’s Chou Tien-chen showed some fine footwork in his win over Soong Joo Ven, including a rally featuring a look-away shot and a pirouette Tai Tzu-ying yesterday defeated Hsu Wen-chi 21-14, 21-17 in the semi-finals of the women’s singles at the Yonex Taipei Open, advancing to the championship match at the Super 300 Series event for the fifth time and giving her a shot at a third title this year. Tai defeated her third fellow Taiwanese in a row at the Taipei Heping Basketball Gymnasium with the semi-final win, but faces Saena Kawakami in the final today after the Japanese ousted compatriot Natsuki Nidaira 21-13, 21-11 in their semi-final. Hsu on Friday beat Lauren Lam of the US 18-21, 21-15, 21-15 to reach her first Super
Taiwan’s Tai Tzu-ying yesterday advanced to the quarter-finals at the Yonex Taipei Open, easing past compatriot Hung En-tzu in just 20 minutes. Tai is back in Taiwan after five consecutive tournaments since May in Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore, during which she has battled some minor injuries. However, she showed no signs of discomfort in her second-round match yesterday with a 21-6, 21-8 victory at the Taipei Heping Basketball Gymnasium. Tai faces Pai Yu-po of Taiwan in the quarters today after Pai ousted Ishika Jaiswal of the US 21-12, 21-9. Two other Taiwanese won in the women’s singles, with Liang Ting-yu beating Thailand’s Supanida
Armand Duplantis on Sunday brought down the curtain on the World Athletics Championships in stunning fashion, breaking his own pole vault world record in the final act of the 10-day meeting in Eugene, Oregon. After the US claimed emphatic victories in both the men’s and women’s 4x400m relays, Duplantis took center stage and duly delivered a perfect finale for the first championships on American soil. The Swede sailed over 6.21m to surpass his previous mark by 1cm — set in March en route to winning gold at the World Indoor Athletics Championships — and complete his collection of medals by claiming a