John Metchie diagnosed with leukemia

AFP, WASHINGTON





John Metchie III, a rookie wide receiver for the NFL’s Houston Texans, on Sunday announced that he is unlikely to play this year after being diagnosed with a treatable form of leukemia.

The Texans selected Metchie, a 22-year-old Canadian, with the 44th overall pick in April’s NFL Draft after he caught 96 passes for 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns last year for the University of Alabama.

“Recently I was diagnosed with APL [acute promyelocytic leukemia], the most curable form of leukemia,” Metchie said in a statement. “I am currently receiving great medical care, am in good spirits and I expect to make a recovery at a later point in time. As a result of this diagnosis, I will likely not be playing football this season. My main focus will be on my health and recovery.”

Taiwan-born John Metchie III of the Houston Texans smiles at an NFL rookie minicamp practice session in Houston, Texas, on May 13. Photo: AP

APL is a type of blood cancer that sees a major increase in immature white blood cells known as promyelocytes.

Former Indianapolis Colts head coach Chuck Pagano was diagnosed with APL in the 2012 campaign and took a three-month leave of absence for treatment.

He returned for the Colts’ playoff run that season.

Metchie was born in Taiwan to a Nigerian father and Taiwanese mother.

His family moved to Ghana when he was one year old and later moved to Canada.