Taiwan secures korfball bronze at World Games

Staff writer, with CNA





Taiwan’s mixed korfball team on Sunday won bronze on the final day of the World Games in Birmingham, Alabama, pushing the nation’s medal total to 13.

Taiwan was trailing 19-17 heading into the fourth quarter of the bronze medal match against Germany, when Lin Ya-wen scored off a free pass from Kao Chen-yu. After Germany’s Lucas Witthaus nailed a goal to hold their lead, Lo Kai-yeh and Chiu Han-sheng responded within a minute with back-to-back goals to tie it 20-20.

However, Germany’s Timon Orth managed a medium-range goal with four minutes remaining, but Kao scooped up a near goal to hold the tie. Steffen Heppekausen scored again to retake the lead, but Lo and Lin responded with another pair of successive goals to seal the win 23-22.

Taiwan’s mixed korfball team pose with their bronze medals after beating Germany on Sunday, the final day of the World Games in Birmingham, Alabama. Photo courtesy of the Sports Administration

In the gold match, the Netherlands dominated Belgium 23-12.

Taiwan is next year to host the International Korfball Federation World Korball Championship.

One of the nation’s best performances was from the women’s tug-of-war team, who swept the outdoor 540kg division on Friday to bag the country’s only gold at the Games, which was the team’s fifth consecutive gold medal in the event.

Taiwan’s Chang Shu-chi wrist-bumps teammate Lin Ya-wen during their korfball semi-final against Belgium at the World Games in Birmingham, Alabama, on Saturday. Photo courtesy of the Sports Administration

Taiwanese speedskater Chen Ying-chu picked up three medals, with a bronze in the women’s 200m track event on July 8, which she followed with a silver in the 100m road sprint on July 10 and another bronze in the women’s speedskating one one-lap road event on Monday last week.

Speedskater Kuo Li-yang won a silver and bronze in the men’s 100m road sprint and men’s 500m track sprint respectively, while powerlifter Hsieh Tsung-ting pocketed a silver medal after completing a combined 775kg lift in the men’s lightweight powerlifting event, which consisted of squat, bench press and deadlift.

Wushu athletes Liu Pei-hsun and Lai Po-wei took home silver and bronze in the women’s taolu taijiquan and taijijian all-round event, and in the men’s taolu nanquan and nangun all-round event respectively.

Other Taiwanese medal winners were pool player Chou Chieh-yu, who won silver in women’s nine-ball, and Yang Sen, who bagged a silver medal in the super heavyweight division of the men’s powerlifting competition.

In addition, Taiwan’s women’s softball team won bronze, the team’s first podium finish at a world championship since 2002.

About 3,375 athletes competed in the Games, which began on July 7 and featured 233 events in 34 sports. Germany dominated the Games, winning 24 golds, seven silvers and 16 bronzes, followed by the US with 16 golds, 18 silvers and 10 bronzes, and Ukraine with 16 golds, 12 silvers and 17 bronzes.