TABLE TENNIS
Chen Szu-yu exits Budapest
Taiwan’s Chen Szu-yu and her doubles partner Lee Ho Ching of Hong Kong on Saturday crashed out of the women’s doubles semi-finals at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Star Contender European Summer Series in Hungary. The world No. 2 Japanese duo of Mima Ito and Hina Hayata defeated Chen and Lee 3-2 in five hard-fought games over nearly 40 minutes at Budapest’s BOK Hall. While Chen and Lee started off strong with back-to-back wins of 11-7, 11-7, the Japanese pair found their footing in the third game. After winning 11-8, Ito and Hayata dominated the next two games 11-4, 11-4. The WTT Champions Series in Budapest starts today, with 28-year-old world No. 31 Chen taking on Ito in the women’s singles round of 32, while Taiwan’s Cheng I-ching is to play Chen Xingtong. In the men’s singles round of 32, Taiwan’s Lin Yun-ju, seeded fifth in the tournament, is to face China’s Lin Gaoyuan, while Taiwan’s Chuang Chih-yuan is to play Hungary’s Bence Majors.
MOTOR SPORTS
Nick Cassidy nabs first win
New Zealander Nick Cassidy on Saturday took his first win in the electric Formula E championship despite crashing and wrecking his car in a rain-soaked and red-flagged race in New York. The Envision Racing driver started on pole position and finished ahead of Brazilian Lucas di Grassi of Venturi Racing and Dutch teammate Robin Frijns. Heavy rain at the Brooklyn circuit left standing water and sent the top three aquaplaning into the wall and sustaining heavy damage. The race was halted and called off. “I was pretty calm after everything happened, but obviously very disappointed initially,” Cassidy said. “It felt like it was in the bag with 10 to go, then it started raining.”
RUGBY UNION
Fans call Jones ‘traitor’
Eddie Jones was on Saturday embroiled in angry exchanges with Australian supporters, who accused the England head coach of being “a traitor” and an “angry little man,” after their 21-17 series victory over Australia in Sydney. Rugby Australia condemned the behavior as “totally unacceptable.” In one video posted online, a supporter, who is seen holding a beer, can be heard being urged to “spray” Australian-born Jones before pointing at the former Wallabies head coach and saying “you’re a traitor.” Jones is seen approaching the fan. “What did you say? Come here and say it,” Jones says. When contacted by the Sydney Morning Herald yesterday, Jones said that “clowns think they have full go to abuse coaches.”
TENNIS
Hewitt enters hall of fame
Lleyton Hewitt, a two-time Grand Slam champion and former world No. 1, was on Saturday inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in Newport, Rhode Island, in a ceremony delayed from last year by COVID-19. Hewitt won the 2001 US Open and 2002 Wimbledon titles among 30 career ATP triumphs and helped Australia capture the Davis Cup in 1999 and 2003. The 41-year-old from Adelaide was unable to travel to the Hall of Fame last year from Australia. “I think I needed that extra year to come up with some proper words,” Hewitt said. “This is an incredible honor for me.” The ceremony was staged on the court where Hewitt won his first ATP grass court match as a teen in 1998.
A ‘GREAT BRITON’: The Olympian said he revealed the truth because he wanted to ‘feel normal,’ but one politician said it could be a ‘game changer’ for other trafficking victims Olympic great Mo Farah won praise from across Britain’s political spectrum after the shock revelation that he was illegally trafficked as a child to the country and forced to work in domestic servitude. The 39-year-old distance runner, one of Britain’s best-loved and most successful athletes, told a BBC documentary that his real name is Hussein Abdi Kahin. Rather than moving to the UK as a refugee from Somalia with his parents as previously claimed, Farah said he came from Djibouti at the age of eight or nine with a woman he had never met, was given a false identity and
Taiwanese badminton ace Tai Tzu-ying yesterday sailed through to the second round of the women’s singles at the Singapore Open, while Chou Tien-chen advanced in the men’s singles. Top-seed Tai overpowered compatriot Pai Yu-po in straight games 21-17, 21-16 in a first-round match that lasted only 29 minutes at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. The opening game was a back-and-forth affair, with the score tied 10 times. However, after being locked at 12-12, Tai scored four consecutive points to pull away. In the second game, Pai pulled ahead briefly, but Tai soon overpowered her to take a comfortable 10-1 lead, from which she never looked
AMONG GIANTS: Ireland erupted in jubilation as they became only the third team and the first in almost 40 years to beat the All Blacks in a three-Test series in New Zealand Ireland yesterday built an emphatic first-half lead, then held off New Zealand’s second-half rally to win the deciding third Test 32-22, recording their first-ever series win against the All Blacks and rocking New Zealand rugby a year out from a World Cup. Only a week after posting its first-ever Test victory over the All Blacks in New Zealand, Ireland won again to become only the third team and the first in almost 40 years to beat New Zealand in a three-Test series at home. Ireland led 22-3 after a magnificent first half in which it scored tries through backrower Josh van der
Taiwanese speedskater Chen Ying-chu on Monday won a third medal at the World Games in Birmingham, Alabama, despite being knocked over at the beginning of the race. Chen won bronze after completing the women’s road sprint 1 lap final in 1 minute, 12.29 seconds. She placed behind Nerea Langa Torres of Spain and Mathilde Pedronno of France, who finished in 1 minute, 9.28 seconds and 1 minute, 9.95 seconds respectively. Chen was disqualified from the 500m track sprint on Friday for making contact with a fellow competitor. On Monday, she again came into contact with another skater and was knocked over at the