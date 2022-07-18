SPORTS BRIEFS

TABLE TENNIS

Chen Szu-yu exits Budapest

Taiwan’s Chen Szu-yu and her doubles partner Lee Ho Ching of Hong Kong on Saturday crashed out of the women’s doubles semi-finals at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Star Contender European Summer Series in Hungary. The world No. 2 Japanese duo of Mima Ito and Hina Hayata defeated Chen and Lee 3-2 in five hard-fought games over nearly 40 minutes at Budapest’s BOK Hall. While Chen and Lee started off strong with back-to-back wins of 11-7, 11-7, the Japanese pair found their footing in the third game. After winning 11-8, Ito and Hayata dominated the next two games 11-4, 11-4. The WTT Champions Series in Budapest starts today, with 28-year-old world No. 31 Chen taking on Ito in the women’s singles round of 32, while Taiwan’s Cheng I-ching is to play Chen Xingtong. In the men’s singles round of 32, Taiwan’s Lin Yun-ju, seeded fifth in the tournament, is to face China’s Lin Gaoyuan, while Taiwan’s Chuang Chih-yuan is to play Hungary’s Bence Majors.

MOTOR SPORTS

Nick Cassidy nabs first win

New Zealander Nick Cassidy on Saturday took his first win in the electric Formula E championship despite crashing and wrecking his car in a rain-soaked and red-flagged race in New York. The Envision Racing driver started on pole position and finished ahead of Brazilian Lucas di Grassi of Venturi Racing and Dutch teammate Robin Frijns. Heavy rain at the Brooklyn circuit left standing water and sent the top three aquaplaning into the wall and sustaining heavy damage. The race was halted and called off. “I was pretty calm after everything happened, but obviously very disappointed initially,” Cassidy said. “It felt like it was in the bag with 10 to go, then it started raining.”

RUGBY UNION

Fans call Jones ‘traitor’

Eddie Jones was on Saturday embroiled in angry exchanges with Australian supporters, who accused the England head coach of being “a traitor” and an “angry little man,” after their 21-17 series victory over Australia in Sydney. Rugby Australia condemned the behavior as “totally unacceptable.” In one video posted online, a supporter, who is seen holding a beer, can be heard being urged to “spray” Australian-born Jones before pointing at the former Wallabies head coach and saying “you’re a traitor.” Jones is seen approaching the fan. “What did you say? Come here and say it,” Jones says. When contacted by the Sydney Morning Herald yesterday, Jones said that “clowns think they have full go to abuse coaches.”

TENNIS

Hewitt enters hall of fame

Lleyton Hewitt, a two-time Grand Slam champion and former world No. 1, was on Saturday inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in Newport, Rhode Island, in a ceremony delayed from last year by COVID-19. Hewitt won the 2001 US Open and 2002 Wimbledon titles among 30 career ATP triumphs and helped Australia capture the Davis Cup in 1999 and 2003. The 41-year-old from Adelaide was unable to travel to the Hall of Fame last year from Australia. “I think I needed that extra year to come up with some proper words,” Hewitt said. “This is an incredible honor for me.” The ceremony was staged on the court where Hewitt won his first ATP grass court match as a teen in 1998.