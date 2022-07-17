Taiwan’s Chen Szu-yu storms into WTT semi-finals

Staff writer, with CNA





Taiwanese table tennis player Chen Szu-yu and her doubles partner Lee Ho Ching from Hong Kong on Friday stormed into the women’s doubles semi-finals at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Star Contender European Summer Series in Hungary.

Chen and Lee charged into the semi-finals by defeating Taiwan’s Cheng Hsien-tzu and Liu Hsing-yin in straight games 11-6, 11-8, 11-5 in a quarter-final match that lasted 24 minutes and 30 seconds at Budapest’s BOK Hall.

The Taiwan and Hong Kong pairing were yesterday to face the world No. 2 duo of Mima Ito and Hina Hayata of Japan in the semi-finals.

At the quarter-finals match, Chen and Lee took a 9-3 lead in the first game before pocketing the opener. From there, it was deja vu as the Taiwan-Hong Kong pairing again took a 9-3 lead in the second game before taking a 2-0 advantage to the third game.

In the final game, Chen and Lee never looked back as they closed out the match, sending themselves to the semi-finals to face one of the strongest pairings in women’s doubles.

In the men’s singles, world No. 6 Lin Yun-ju of Taiwan crashed out of the quarter-finals after China’s world No. 14 Wang Chuqin beat him 11-8, 11-4, 12-10.

Lin earlier blanked Germany’s Patrick Franziska 3-0 in the round-of-16, where compatriot Chuang Chih-yuan lost to Sweden’s Truls Moregard 3-2.

In the men’s doubles, Lin and Liao Cheng-ting lost their quarter-final match to China’s Wang and Ma Long 3-1.

The WTT Star Contender European Summer Series ends tomorrow, and carries a cash prize of US$10,000 and US$3,500 for singles and doubles winners respectively.