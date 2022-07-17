Taiwanese table tennis player Chen Szu-yu and her doubles partner Lee Ho Ching from Hong Kong on Friday stormed into the women’s doubles semi-finals at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Star Contender European Summer Series in Hungary.
Chen and Lee charged into the semi-finals by defeating Taiwan’s Cheng Hsien-tzu and Liu Hsing-yin in straight games 11-6, 11-8, 11-5 in a quarter-final match that lasted 24 minutes and 30 seconds at Budapest’s BOK Hall.
The Taiwan and Hong Kong pairing were yesterday to face the world No. 2 duo of Mima Ito and Hina Hayata of Japan in the semi-finals.
At the quarter-finals match, Chen and Lee took a 9-3 lead in the first game before pocketing the opener. From there, it was deja vu as the Taiwan-Hong Kong pairing again took a 9-3 lead in the second game before taking a 2-0 advantage to the third game.
In the final game, Chen and Lee never looked back as they closed out the match, sending themselves to the semi-finals to face one of the strongest pairings in women’s doubles.
In the men’s singles, world No. 6 Lin Yun-ju of Taiwan crashed out of the quarter-finals after China’s world No. 14 Wang Chuqin beat him 11-8, 11-4, 12-10.
Lin earlier blanked Germany’s Patrick Franziska 3-0 in the round-of-16, where compatriot Chuang Chih-yuan lost to Sweden’s Truls Moregard 3-2.
In the men’s doubles, Lin and Liao Cheng-ting lost their quarter-final match to China’s Wang and Ma Long 3-1.
The WTT Star Contender European Summer Series ends tomorrow, and carries a cash prize of US$10,000 and US$3,500 for singles and doubles winners respectively.
Champion Tadej Pogacar on Saturday said that he fears COVID-19 could wreak havoc on this year’s Tour de France after the Slovenian tightened his grip on the leader’s yellow jersey in stage eight. Belgian rider Wout van Aert sprinted to victory in the COVID-19-hit proceedings at Lausanne, with Pogacar finishing third. The peloton left Dole in the Jura region under a cloud after Norwegian Vegard Stake Laengen from Pogacar’s UAE Team Emirates and Frenchman Geoffrey Bouchard of AG2R Citroen Team tested positive for the virus and were withdrawn. France’s Guillaume Martin also did not start stage nine yesterday after testing positive, a source
A ‘GREAT BRITON’: The Olympian said he revealed the truth because he wanted to ‘feel normal,’ but one politician said it could be a ‘game changer’ for other trafficking victims Olympic great Mo Farah won praise from across Britain’s political spectrum after the shock revelation that he was illegally trafficked as a child to the country and forced to work in domestic servitude. The 39-year-old distance runner, one of Britain’s best-loved and most successful athletes, told a BBC documentary that his real name is Hussein Abdi Kahin. Rather than moving to the UK as a refugee from Somalia with his parents as previously claimed, Farah said he came from Djibouti at the age of eight or nine with a woman he had never met, was given a false identity and
Taiwanese badminton ace Tai Tzu-ying yesterday sailed through to the second round of the women’s singles at the Singapore Open, while Chou Tien-chen advanced in the men’s singles. Top-seed Tai overpowered compatriot Pai Yu-po in straight games 21-17, 21-16 in a first-round match that lasted only 29 minutes at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. The opening game was a back-and-forth affair, with the score tied 10 times. However, after being locked at 12-12, Tai scored four consecutive points to pull away. In the second game, Pai pulled ahead briefly, but Tai soon overpowered her to take a comfortable 10-1 lead, from which she never looked
Taiwanese wushu athletes Liu Pei-hsun and Lai Po-wei on Tuesday won silver and bronze respectively at the World Games in Birmingham, Alabama, bringing the nation’s total medal count to five silvers and four bronzes. Liu, who is taking part in her first international competition, scored 19.013 in the women’s taolu taijiquan, taijijian all-round event, losing to Brunei’s Lachkar Basma, who scored 19.040. Liu, who contracted COVID-19 prior to the Games, told reporters that she was satisfied with her performance, but felt she could have done better. Lai secured bronze in the men’s taolu nanquan, nangun all-round event after losing to Liu Zhongxin of