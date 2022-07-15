The chief executive of Ukraine’s cricket board said it “ticks all the boxes” to become an associate member of the International Cricket Council (ICC) and that the game would not survive if it is denied entry.
Ukraine is expected to get second-tier membership at the governing body’s board meeting this month, entitling the country to T20 International status and funds from the ICC, which has earmarked US$30.8 million for its 96 associate members this year.
The Ukraine Cricket Federation (UCF) has been organizing cricket for the past two decades and has a pool of 15,000 students, most of them Indian, at the senior level.
Its chief executive, Kobus Olivier, told reporters that it met all the ICC requirements before Russia invaded.
“We ticked all the boxes on Feb. 24 when the war started,” Olivier said. “I have so much belief in this process ... and I am absolutely confident Ukraine will be an associate member of the ICC.”
Olivier, a South African, said that the ICC should take note of how the EU “fast-tracked” Ukraine’s candidate status to join the bloc, saying it set a “very good precedent.”
UCF president Hardeep Singh has made arrangements for national team players to train in India while Olivier set up base in Zagreb after fleeing Kyiv.
He is effectively running the UCF’s junior and women cricket programs from Zagreb and engaging refugees, mostly mothers and children, in cricket-in-the-park sessions three days a week.
“These refugee mothers are actually going to make the Ukrainian national team in a couple of years,” said Olivier, whose own escape from Kyiv, along with his four pet dogs, is the subject of a documentary.
Olivier is also planning to host a Ukrainian Freedom Cup in Zagreb next month with teams from Serbia, Slovenia, Hungary and the Czech Republic to compete.
If the ICC rejects its membership application the consequences for the game in Ukraine would be dire, Olivier said.
“It will be the end of cricket in Ukraine,” he said.
The Lord’s Taverners, a British charity, and the MCC Foundation, the charity arm of cricket’s lawmakers, have given support to the UCF, but sponsorship funds have dried up.
ICC membership would make the UCF eligible for government funding and could attract new sponsors.
“It will be a snowball effect,” Olivier said.
Champion Tadej Pogacar on Saturday said that he fears COVID-19 could wreak havoc on this year’s Tour de France after the Slovenian tightened his grip on the leader’s yellow jersey in stage eight. Belgian rider Wout van Aert sprinted to victory in the COVID-19-hit proceedings at Lausanne, with Pogacar finishing third. The peloton left Dole in the Jura region under a cloud after Norwegian Vegard Stake Laengen from Pogacar’s UAE Team Emirates and Frenchman Geoffrey Bouchard of AG2R Citroen Team tested positive for the virus and were withdrawn. France’s Guillaume Martin also did not start stage nine yesterday after testing positive, a source
Taiwanese badminton ace Tai Tzu-ying yesterday was knocked out of the Malaysia Masters after not being able to find a way past Chen Yufei of China in their women’s singles semi-final. Tai bowed out of the tournament after losing 21-13, 23-21 in a match that lasted 39 minutes at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur. Tai trailed Chen for most of the opening game and was even behind 15-5 at one point after the Chinese powered ahead with eight consecutive points. However, Tai scored seven consecutive points of her own to narrow the gap to three, but could not stop Chen. In the second
A ‘GREAT BRITON’: The Olympian said he revealed the truth because he wanted to ‘feel normal,’ but one politician said it could be a ‘game changer’ for other trafficking victims Olympic great Mo Farah won praise from across Britain’s political spectrum after the shock revelation that he was illegally trafficked as a child to the country and forced to work in domestic servitude. The 39-year-old distance runner, one of Britain’s best-loved and most successful athletes, told a BBC documentary that his real name is Hussein Abdi Kahin. Rather than moving to the UK as a refugee from Somalia with his parents as previously claimed, Farah said he came from Djibouti at the age of eight or nine with a woman he had never met, was given a false identity and
Taiwanese badminton ace Tai Tzu-ying yesterday sailed through to the second round of the women’s singles at the Singapore Open, while Chou Tien-chen advanced in the men’s singles. Top-seed Tai overpowered compatriot Pai Yu-po in straight games 21-17, 21-16 in a first-round match that lasted only 29 minutes at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. The opening game was a back-and-forth affair, with the score tied 10 times. However, after being locked at 12-12, Tai scored four consecutive points to pull away. In the second game, Pai pulled ahead briefly, but Tai soon overpowered her to take a comfortable 10-1 lead, from which she never looked