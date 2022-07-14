SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





MOTORSPORTS

Palou clarifies future

Reigning IndyCar champion Alex Palou announced he would be joining McLaren next year, hours after his current employers, Chip Ganassi Racing (CGR), said that he was staying with them. Ganassi said in a statement they had exercised an option to retain the Spanish driver and quoted him saying it was “a great feeling knowing I’ll be back with Chip Ganassi Racing next season.” The 25-year-old wrote on Twitter he had found out about that press release from the media and it had been issued without his approval. He added that the quote, which also spoke of how Ganassi had welcomed him with open arms from day one, had not come from him. “As I have recently informed CGR, for personal reasons, I do not intend to continue with the team after 2022,” the Spaniard said. British-based McLaren, who are rivals of Ganassi in IndyCar with the Arrow McLaren SP team, then issued a statement saying Palou would race for them next year and also test their 2021 Formula One car.

ATHLETICS

Mo Farah expresses relief

Olympic great Mo Farah yesterday expressed relief after receiving fulsome backing from the British government, despite revealing that he was illegally trafficked into Britain as a child. The revelation in a new BBC documentary could have raised questions about Farah’s UK citizenship, but the British Ministry of the Interior said it was taking no action. London’s Metropolitan Police said it was “assessing” the allegation that Farah was trafficked, after his mother sent him away to escape civil war in their native Somalia. Asked in a follow-up interview on BBC radio how he felt about the government’s response, Farah said: “I feel relieved: this is my country. No child wants to be in that situation. I had that choice made for me.”

RUGBY UNION

‘Smart’ guards offered

The 12 teams at the women’s Rugby World Cup are to be offered the use of “smart” mouthguards to help better understand and reduce concussions in the game, World Rugby said. The initiative was part of an official supplier deal with the US-based developer of the mouthguards, Prevent Biometrics, World Rugby said. “The technology within the mouthguards will allow researchers to assess the frequency and magnitude of head contact and head accelerations, providing reliable, objective measures of both match and training head impact and contact load to players, coaches and academics,” it said.

CRICKET

SA decision hits chances

South Africa’s quest to achieve automatic qualification for next year’s Cricket World Cup became more difficult yesterday when the country’s board agreed to forfeit a series against Australia. Cricket South Africa withdrew from a scheduled three-match World Cup Super League series in Australia in January next year to have their best players available for a domestic Twenty20 league. South Africa are in 11th place in the Super League, with the top eight qualifying automatically for the World Cup in India next year. The loss of the 30 points available for the series means South Africa will almost certainly have to win their remaining series against India and England, plus two postponed matches against the Netherlands, to avoid playing in a qualifying tournament.