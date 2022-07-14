Taiwanese win wushu medals; softballers lose

Staff writer, with CNA





Taiwanese wushu athletes Liu Pei-hsun and Lai Po-wei on Tuesday won silver and bronze respectively at the World Games in Birmingham, Alabama, bringing the nation’s total medal count to five silvers and four bronzes.

Liu, who is taking part in her first international competition, scored 19.013 in the women’s taolu taijiquan, taijijian all-round event, losing to Brunei’s Lachkar Basma, who scored 19.040.

Liu, who contracted COVID-19 prior to the Games, told reporters that she was satisfied with her performance, but felt she could have done better.

Taiwanese wushu athlete Lai Po-wei competes in the men’s taolu nanquan, nangun all-round event at the World Games in Birmingham, Alabama, on Tuesday. Photo courtesy of the Sports Administration

Lai secured bronze in the men’s taolu nanquan, nangun all-round event after losing to Liu Zhongxin of China and Harris Horatius of Indonesia.

Lai, a gold-medal winner at the 2019 World Wushu Championships, scored 19.016, while Liu and Horatius scored 19.134 and 19.030 respectively.

In softball, Taiwan’s women team suffered a 7-0 rout against undefeated Japan in the semi-finals and were to compete in the bronze-medal match against Australia.

Taiwanese wushu athlete Liu Pei-hsun competes in the women’s taolu taijiquan, taijijian all-round event at the World Games in Birmingham, Alabama, on Tuesday. Photo courtesy of the Sports Administration

After a 2-1 record in the competition’s preliminary stage, Taiwan hoped for an upset against Japan, who had scored 22 runs in their previous three games while only letting in one.

Taiwan squandered a chance to establish a lead at the top of the first, but could not capitalize when they had the bases loaded with two outs.

However, the momentum shifted to Japan, who scored two runs in the second inning and another four in the fifth, including a two-run homer by Yamato Fujita.

Japan also benefited from dominant performances by pitchers Miu Goto and Sakura Miwa, who combined to allow only three hits and one walk while striking out five.

Taiwan cycled through three pitchers, none making it more than two-plus innings, and each giving up between two and three runs.

Japan were to play the US in the final.