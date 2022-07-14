Germany on Tuesday booked their place in the quarter-finals at the UEFA Women’s Euro as Klara Buhl and Alexandra Popp sealed a 2-0 win against Spain.
Martina Voss-Tecklenburg’s side crushed Denmark 4-0 in their opening fixture, but had to show their more gritty side to see off Spain.
Germany had only two shots on target and just 30 percent of the possession, but their opportunistic finishing proved the difference at Brentford’s Community Stadium.
Photo: AP
Buhl gave Germany the perfect start with her opener in the third minute and Popp doubled the lead eight minutes before halftime.
Germany sit top of Group B with maximum points after two successive victories, while Spain are second with three points.
“We started by pressing very high, which immediately brought us a goal at a very important moment in the match,” Voss-Tecklenburg said.
Photo: EPA-EFE
“We put together a team ready to suffer who showed their resilience. We knew we wouldn’t have possession, but we wanted to make the best use of transitions and it’s great that it worked so well tactically,” she added.
In the last eight, Group B winners Germany face the runners-up in Group A, either Austria or Norway.
Bottom of the group Finland, beaten 1-0 by Denmark earlier on Tuesday, were eliminated by the result from the day’s late game.
Spain were one of the favorites before the tournament, but now sit level on points with Denmark, who they face on Saturday to decide who will advance along with Germany.
“There were two big mistakes that we paid for, but we know how it is against Germany. We created more chances, but didn’t know how to take them,” Spain boss Jorge Vilda said.
Germany, eight-time European champions, were gifted the lead when Spain goalkeeper Sandra Panos tried to make a clearance from a routine back-pass, but the ball struck Buhl, who turned inside Irene Paredes to drill a low shot into the net.
Spain were suddenly presented with a golden chance to score themselves when Lucia Garcia was played clear of a high Germany backline.
The Athletic Bilbao forward raced into the penalty area and took the ball wide of goalkeeper Merle Frohms, but sent her angled shot into the side netting.
Spain continued to press for an equalizer as Mariona Caldentey fired a dipping effort from the edge of the box just wide.
However, it was Germany who were on target again.
A corner was floated over into the box, where captain Popp got up to flick in a backward header via a slight deflection.
Spain’s coach said that mistakes had cost her side.
“At this level, if you make two errors then you get punished for it,” Vilda said.
Additional reporting by Reuters
Champion Tadej Pogacar on Saturday said that he fears COVID-19 could wreak havoc on this year’s Tour de France after the Slovenian tightened his grip on the leader’s yellow jersey in stage eight. Belgian rider Wout van Aert sprinted to victory in the COVID-19-hit proceedings at Lausanne, with Pogacar finishing third. The peloton left Dole in the Jura region under a cloud after Norwegian Vegard Stake Laengen from Pogacar’s UAE Team Emirates and Frenchman Geoffrey Bouchard of AG2R Citroen Team tested positive for the virus and were withdrawn. France’s Guillaume Martin also did not start stage nine yesterday after testing positive, a source
Taiwanese badminton ace Tai Tzu-ying yesterday was knocked out of the Malaysia Masters after not being able to find a way past Chen Yufei of China in their women’s singles semi-final. Tai bowed out of the tournament after losing 21-13, 23-21 in a match that lasted 39 minutes at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur. Tai trailed Chen for most of the opening game and was even behind 15-5 at one point after the Chinese powered ahead with eight consecutive points. However, Tai scored seven consecutive points of her own to narrow the gap to three, but could not stop Chen. In the second
Taiwanese badminton star Tai Tzu-ying yesterday sailed through to the women’s singles quarter-finals at the Malaysia Masters in Kuala Lumpur, while Taiwanese ace Chou Tien-chen advanced in the men’s singles. In a match that lasted just 42 minutes, Tai crushed Malaysian Goh Jin Wei 16-21, 21-7, 21-9 at the Axiata Arena. The world No. 2 got off to a rocky start, trailing her opponent 2-8, and failing to catch up before the end of the first game. From the start of the second game, Tai was playing more aggressively, taking a quick 14-1 lead. Keeping a fiery pace, she yielded only six more
A ‘GREAT BRITON’: The Olympian said he revealed the truth because he wanted to ‘feel normal,’ but one politician said it could be a ‘game changer’ for other trafficking victims Olympic great Mo Farah won praise from across Britain’s political spectrum after the shock revelation that he was illegally trafficked as a child to the country and forced to work in domestic servitude. The 39-year-old distance runner, one of Britain’s best-loved and most successful athletes, told a BBC documentary that his real name is Hussein Abdi Kahin. Rather than moving to the UK as a refugee from Somalia with his parents as previously claimed, Farah said he came from Djibouti at the age of eight or nine with a woman he had never met, was given a false identity and