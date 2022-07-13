Mo Farah trafficked to UK as a child

A ‘GREAT BRITON’: The Olympian said he revealed the truth because he wanted to ‘feel normal,’ but one politician said it could be a ‘game changer’ for other trafficking victims

AFP, LONDON





Olympic great Mo Farah won praise from across Britain’s political spectrum after the shock revelation that he was illegally trafficked as a child to the country and forced to work in domestic servitude.

The 39-year-old distance runner, one of Britain’s best-loved and most successful athletes, told a BBC documentary that his real name is Hussein Abdi Kahin.

Rather than moving to the UK as a refugee from Somalia with his parents as previously claimed, Farah said he came from Djibouti at the age of eight or nine with a woman he had never met, was given a false identity and then made to look after another family’s children.

Britain’s Mo Farah, right, runs as a pacemaker during the London Marathon on Oct. 4, 2020. Photo: AP

His father was killed in civil unrest in Somalia when he was four and his mother, Aisha, and two brothers live in the breakaway state of Somaliland, Farah said.

“The truth is I’m not who you think I am,” Farah said in the documentary, adding that his mother wanted him far removed from Somalia’s civil wars.

He said his children had encouraged him to tell the truth about his past.

“That’s the main reason in telling my story, because I want to feel normal, and don’t feel like you’re holding on to something,” Farah said.

The admission could have raised questions about Farah’s British citizenship, but the British Home Office said he was in the clear.

“No action whatsoever will be taken against Sir Mo and to suggest otherwise is wrong,” a Home Office spokesperson said.

The ministry’s guidance absolves children of blame if parents or guardians are later found to have obtained their immigration status under false pretenses.

Popularly known as “Sir Mo” after he was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2017, Farah completed the 5,000m and 10,000m double at the London Olympics in 2012 and the Rio de Janeiro Olympics in 2016.

The London Games catapulted him to stardom in the UK.

British Chancellor of the Exchequer Nadhim Zahawi, a Conservative, said Farah remained “truly inspirational.”

Zahawi, whose Kurdish family fled Iraq for the UK when he was 11, told BBC TV that hearing Farah reveal his life story made him feel “heartbroken, painful.”

“All I can say is I salute Mo Farah,” he said.

British Labour Party lawmaker Lisa Nandy said Farah’s decision to speak out could be a “game changer” for other victims of trafficking.

“I spent a decade working with children who were trafficked to the UK and everything about this is heartbreaking,” Nandy wrote on Twitter.

“Everything Sir Mo has survived proves he’s not only one of our greatest Olympians but a truly great Briton,” London Mayor Sadiq Khan said.

“We must build a future where these tragic events are never repeated,” he added, at a time when the British government is trying to send asylum claimants to Rwanda under a scheme to deter cross-Channel migrants.

Farah’s wife Tania said in the year leading up to their 2010 wedding she realized “there were lots of missing pieces to his story” but she eventually “wore him down with the questioning.”

When he arrived in the UK, Farah said the woman who accompanied him took a piece of paper from him that had his relatives’ contact details and “ripped it up and put it in the bin.”

“At that moment, I knew I was in trouble,” he said.

Farah said he was forced to do housework and childcare “if I wanted food in my mouth,” and was told: “If you ever want to see your family again, don’t say anything.”

“Often, I would just lock myself in the bathroom and cry,” he said in the documentary.

His life was transformed when he went to live with Kinsi Farah, the sister-in-law of the woman who is alleged to have brought him to England.

He started regular schooling and Farah’s physical education teacher, Alan Watkinson, noticed how the troubled youngster’s mood changed when he was on the running track.

“The only language he seemed to understand was the language of PE and sport,” Watkinson said.

Farah eventually told Watkinson the truth about his status, and the teacher informed social services.

It was Watkinson who applied for Farah’s British citizenship, which he described as a “long process” that finally reached fruition in July 2000.