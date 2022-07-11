Allie Quigley wins record fourth three-point contest

AP, CHICAGO





Once Allie Quigley got going, it was all over. The three-point on Saturday queen put on quite a show — again.

Quigley won the WNBA’s Three-Point Contest for a record fourth time, stamping herself as one of the greatest shooters in the history of the league.

No one in the NBA or WNBA has as many three-point titles as Quigley, who also won the competition last year. She had been tied with Larry Bird and Craig Hodges with three apiece.

The Chicago Sky’s Courtney Vandersloot reacts to a three-pointer by teammate and wife Allie Quigley during the WNBA All-Star Three-Point Contest in Chicago on Saturday. Photo: AFP

“It’s definitely pretty cool to be in the history books with so many great shooters,” Quigley said. “Larry Bird, I don’t know who else, but Larry Bird is enough for me.”

After winning last year in Las Vegas, the 36-year-old Quigley said it was her last three-point contest. The crowd booed the decision.

Then the WNBA announced that the All-Star Game would be in Chicago, and Quigley, who is from nearby Joliet, Illinois, played college ball at DePaul University and helped the Chicago Sky win the WNBA title last season, was dragged out of retirement.

The Chicago Sky’s Allie Quigley celebrates after winning the WNBA All-Star Three-Point Contest at Wintrust Arena in Chicago on Saturday. Photo: David Banks-USA TODAY

That would not happen again, she said.

“A hundred percent, 120 percent, this is it,” she said. “You won’t see me again.”

Going last in the final round, Quigley easily turned away Washington Mystics guard Ariel Atkins and Atlanta Dream guard Rhyne Howard. After Atkins put up 21 points and Howard had 14, Quigley rolled to 30 points.

Sky teammate Candace Parker, wearing a Quigley DePaul jersey, and Quigley’s wife, Courtney Vandersloot, another Sky guard, jumped up and down excitedly as Quigley made her way through a perfect final rack.

“They’re my biggest fans,” Quigley said.

New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu and Zoe Brooks, a point guard from New Jersey who has committed to North Carolina State, combined to win the Skills Challenge. Ionescu and Brooks defeated Indiana Fever forward NaLyssa Smith and Victoria Flores, a prep point guard from Texas, in the final.

The format for the Skills Challenge paired a WNBA player with a player from the Elite Youth Basketball League participating in the Nike Nationals for a full-court obstacle course.