Once Allie Quigley got going, it was all over. The three-point on Saturday queen put on quite a show — again.
Quigley won the WNBA’s Three-Point Contest for a record fourth time, stamping herself as one of the greatest shooters in the history of the league.
No one in the NBA or WNBA has as many three-point titles as Quigley, who also won the competition last year. She had been tied with Larry Bird and Craig Hodges with three apiece.
Photo: AFP
“It’s definitely pretty cool to be in the history books with so many great shooters,” Quigley said. “Larry Bird, I don’t know who else, but Larry Bird is enough for me.”
After winning last year in Las Vegas, the 36-year-old Quigley said it was her last three-point contest. The crowd booed the decision.
Then the WNBA announced that the All-Star Game would be in Chicago, and Quigley, who is from nearby Joliet, Illinois, played college ball at DePaul University and helped the Chicago Sky win the WNBA title last season, was dragged out of retirement.
Photo: David Banks-USA TODAY
That would not happen again, she said.
“A hundred percent, 120 percent, this is it,” she said. “You won’t see me again.”
Going last in the final round, Quigley easily turned away Washington Mystics guard Ariel Atkins and Atlanta Dream guard Rhyne Howard. After Atkins put up 21 points and Howard had 14, Quigley rolled to 30 points.
Sky teammate Candace Parker, wearing a Quigley DePaul jersey, and Quigley’s wife, Courtney Vandersloot, another Sky guard, jumped up and down excitedly as Quigley made her way through a perfect final rack.
“They’re my biggest fans,” Quigley said.
New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu and Zoe Brooks, a point guard from New Jersey who has committed to North Carolina State, combined to win the Skills Challenge. Ionescu and Brooks defeated Indiana Fever forward NaLyssa Smith and Victoria Flores, a prep point guard from Texas, in the final.
The format for the Skills Challenge paired a WNBA player with a player from the Elite Youth Basketball League participating in the Nike Nationals for a full-court obstacle course.
Standout Filipino college basketball player Ricci Rivero said he wants to start his professional career by playing in the P.League+ as opposed to other leagues in Asia because of the sizeable Philippine community in Taiwan, his new team the Taoyuan Pilots said on Monday. “There are nearly 150,000 Filipinos living and working in Taiwan, the mere thought of playing in front of them and being the first to represent them in one of Taiwan’s best basketball leagues is already a big motivation for me to choose Taiwan over other Asian basketball leagues,” Rivero said in a Taoyuan Pilots statement. Although
Tennis star Nick Kyrgios is due to face a court in Australia after being summonsed to face a charge of assaulting a former girlfriend. The 27-year-old Australian is to appear in court in the capital, Canberra, next month. Australian Capital Territory (ACT) Policing on Tuesday confirmed that Kyrgios had been summonsed to face a charge of assaulting his former girlfriend. It relates to an incident in Canberra in December last year. “ACT Policing can confirm a 27-year-old Watson man is scheduled to face the ACT Magistrates Court on [Aug. 2] in relation to one charge of common assault following an incident in December 2021,”
Taipei Municipal Fulin Elementary School’s baseball team yesterday beat South Korea in the regional final to win the right to represent the Asia-Pacific region in this year’s Little League Baseball World Series. The Taiwan team’s 1-0 victory over hosts South Korea was largely down to the excellent performance of starting pitcher Liao Kuan-shu, who pitched six scoreless innings, in which he only gave up two hits at Hwaseong Dream Park in South Korea. After Taiwan earned a single in the bottom of the second inning, Liao in the third hit a two-out double, helping to eke out a 1-0 victory, as they
Brandon Brown wanted a way to change the narrative behind the “Let’s go, Brandon” message after his first career NASCAR victory inadvertently fostered a chant that has been used to insult US President Joe Biden. Brown found that new message thanks to the family of an eight-year-old boy with autism. Brandon Brundidge of Cottage Grove, Minnesota, was on a spring-break trip to Houston in March when he saw signs with the “Let’s go, Brandon” phrase. He believed they were meant to encourage him, and consequently started trying activities he never attempted before, such as learning to swim and removing the training wheels