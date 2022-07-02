Taoyuan Leopards extend Deyonta Davis’ contract

Staff writer, with CNA





The Taoyuan Leopards on Thursday confirmed that they have extended the contract of American former NBA player Deyonta Davis, who helped turn the municipality into Block City last season by posting the highest average number blocks per game in the T1 League.

The 2.11m center led with an average of 2.5 blocks per game in the league’s inaugural season, while averaging 16.4 points, 14.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.4 steals in 31.9 minutes of floor time, the club said in a statement.

Davis also made it into the T1 League All-Defensive First Team, an honor given to the best defensive players during the regular season, the Leopards said, adding that he is a vital defender in restricted areas.

Deyonta Davis of the Taoyuan Leopards, top, goes to the basket against the Taiwan Beer Herobears in their T1 League game at Tianmu Stadium in Taipei on April 5. Photo: CNA

Leopards head coach Bobo Liu said Davis worked well with local players in their pick-and-rolls and integrated nicely into the team.

“I hope he can continue to train in the United States during the off-season, adjust to his best state, and come back to work well with the team,” Liu said.

In response, Davis said the Leopards mean a lot to him and he wants every chance to show what he can do to help the team win.

In addition to his defense, Davis said he is working on his offense and is confident that his performance will be a factor at both ends of the court.

“Be ready for next year because we’re making the playoffs,” Davis said.

The 25-year-old Michigan native played for the Memphis Grizzlies from 2016 to 2018 and the Atlanta Hawks from 2018 to 2019, appearing in 107 NBA games and posting 4.2 points and 3.2 rebounds in an average of 12.1 minutes per game.

He later played in the NBA G-League, the NBA’s official minor league, for the Santa Cruz Warriors, posting 11.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.8 blocks, and shooting 69.6 percent from the floor in the 2019-2020 season.