Ukraine’s men’s national basketball team are to wear the logo of P.League+’s Kaohsiung Steelers in their upcoming games at the FIBA Basketball World Cup European qualifiers, the Steelers said on Sunday.
Ukraine are to wear the Kaohsiung Steelers logo on the left front side of their basketball shorts when they play against Georgia at Arena Riga in Latvia on Friday and North Macedonia at the Boris Trajkovski Sports Center in Skopje on Monday next week, the Steelers said in a statement.
The move is a gesture by the Ukraine team to thank Taiwan and Taiwanese for lending a hand to the players in their time of need, the Steelers said.
Photo: CNA
The Taiwanese team invited and hosted a delegation of four people from the Ukraine men’s national basketball team, led by team manager Andrii Lebediev, in Taiwan between April 5 and May 17, to facilitate professional exchanges between the two teams on sports club management and training.
During Lebediev’s visit to Taiwan, he said at a news conference on April 30 in Kaohsiung that he hoped to bring 14 players to Taiwan to train for games in the FIBA Basketball World Cup European qualifying tournament.
Lebediev said that bringing the team to Taiwan would help his players get a small respite from the constant stress they have faced over Russia’s invasion of their nation.
However, Taiwan’s basketball association asked that the team visit Taiwan in early August to play in the William Jones Cup, which was canceled the previous two years because of challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Representative to the US Hsiao Bi-khim on Tuesday praised US professional basketball player Enes Kanter Freedom for his advocacy of human rights. “An honor to meet @EnesFreedom, with admiration for his courage and commitment in advocating human rights,” Hsiao wrote in a post on Twitter that included a photograph of her posing with Freedom. “Looking forward to welcoming him to Taiwan in the future.” Hsiao did not give any information about her meeting with Freedom, who is currently a free agent. However, Legislator Hung Sun-han wrote on Facebook that Hsiao had invited Freedom to dinner at Twin Oaks, the former residence of Taiwan’s
World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev on Thursday lost to Roberto Bautista Agut in the quarter-finals of the Mallorca Open, while second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas advanced to the last four. Medvedev was beaten 6-3, 6-2 by Bautista Agut, who avenged his defeat by the Russian in last week’s quarter-finals in Halle, Germany. “I had to play very good to beat Daniil. He’s the number one, the last champion here in Mallorca. He just beat me a few days ago. I played a really complete match,” Bautista Agut said. Bautista Agut broke Medvedev once in the first set and twice in the second as he
ROLLER COASTER: Shortly after winning the men’s 50m backstroke, Justin Ress was disqualified, but after accepting his loss, officials, in a rare move, overturned the call Canadian 15-year-old Summer McIntosh on Saturday won another gold medal and Italy pipped the US to the men’s 4x100m medley relay title on the last night of racing at the FINA World Championships. The US women clinched the country’s record 45th medal of the week by winning their 4x100m medley final. Regan Smith, Lilly King, Torri Huske and Claire Curzan were 0.47 seconds ahead of Australia and 1.23 ahead of Canada. “Yeah, I’m pretty tired,” Huske said after her sixth medal in a busy week. Canadian swimmers finished with 11 medals for their most successful worlds. Veteran Gregorio Paltrinieri also won a thrilling men’s
Serena Williams’ return to tennis action was cut short after her women’s doubles partner, Ons Jabeur, withdrew from the Eastbourne International because of a knee injury. The WTA event had seen the 40-year-old star play her first two competitive matches since she limped out of last year’s Wimbledon in tears with a hamstring problem. The American and Tunisia’s Jabeur made it through to the semi-finals with a narrow last-16 win over Maria Bouzkova and Sara Sorribes Tormo, before a more convincing quarter-final victory in straight sets against Chan Hao-ching and Shuko Aoyama. Williams is now to focus on Wimbledon, where she has accepted