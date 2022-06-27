Taiwanese free diver wins silvers at championships

Staff writer, with CNA





Taiwanese free diver Hsu Yueh-shiang clinched two silver medals at the AIDA World Championship in Burgas, Bulgaria, setting several new national records for Taiwan in the process.

On Friday, Hsu won silver in the men’s dynamic free diving with a 259m swim, after winning silver with a 240m swim in the men’s dynamic free diving with bifins discipline on Monday, both of which set national records.

He also had a static apnea result of 7 minutes, 29 seconds, which was also a new record for Taiwan.

Taiwanese free diver Hsu Yueh-shiang wears the silver medals he won at the AIDA World Championship in Burgas, Bulgaria, last week, while holding placards for the two events in an undated photograph. Photo: CNA

Hsu, who was one of three Taiwanese competing in Burgas, started learning how to dive in 2019, and soon found he had a talent for the sport despite not coming from a competitive athletic background.

He said he would train for free diving at night after work.

In Monday’s event, Croatian Peter Klovar’s 250m swim earned him a gold medal, while Guillaume Bourdila of France won gold in the Friday event with a 301m dive, which was also a world record.

The previous AIDA world record in men’s dynamic free diving of 300m was set by Giorgos Panagiotakis of Greece in 2016, and equalled by Mateusz Malina of Poland at the same event.